Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo continues his incredible form with back-to-back hat-tricks, and two stunning free-kicks.

The Portuguese star surpassed Lionel Messi with 65 career hat-tricks, showcasing his legendary status in the world of football.

Ronaldo's dominant performance helped fire Al-Nassr to a 5-0 lead before half time.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational run of form has continued after scoring his second hat-trick in four days, including two brilliant free-kicks, in Al-Nassr's Saudi Premier League clash with Abha.

The Portugese star came into Tuesday's showdown after rolling back the years in the club's last game after scoring a hat-trick in the club's 5-1 win against Al-Tai. His first strike came just after the hour mark. Former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane set up the Portuguese forward, whose brilliant first-time effort beat keeper Moataz Al-Baqaawi.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 65 hat-tricks in his professional career, eight more than his great long-term rival Lionel Messi

The 39-year-old's second came just three minutes later, stemming from his habit of being at the right place at the right time. Al-Tai failed to clear their lines, with Ronaldo lashing the ball into the back of the net just inside the six-yard box. He completed his hat-trick with just over three minutes to go. A pinpoint ball into the box saw the net a thumping header at the far post.

In Tuesday's fixture with Abha, while Mane and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem also got in on the act, it was Ronaldo who took centre stage as the club ran to a comfortable 5-0 lead at half-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Sensational First-Half Hat-trick

The forward could break a historic record with his current form

Heading into the clash, Al-Nassr were 12 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal as Luis Castro's side look to close the gap on the Saudi giants. Ronaldo and co got off to the perfect start just 11 minutes into the match with Abha. The Portuguese forward gave his side the lead with a low driven free-kick that beat goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Just 10 minutes later, the former Real Madrid star doubled his tally with another set-piece. His stunning curled effort from nearly 30 yards out gave the Abha shot-stopper no chance.

His hat-trick - which was the pick of the bunch - came nine minutes after Mane had added a third in the 33rd minute. Ronaldo found himself one-on-one with the keeper and scored his 65th hat-trick with an outrageous chipped finish from outside the box. Midfielder Al-Sulaiheem scored on the stroke of to give Al-Nassr a 5-0 lead heading into the break. The 39-year-old was unable to add to his tally after he was substituted at half-time.

With the end of the Saudi League drawing closer, Ronaldo is now seven clear of Aleksandar Mitrovic in the race to be the top goalscorer this season - scoring 29 goals in 24 games. Should he finish as the highest scorer, he would make history by becoming the first player to top the goalscoring charts across four divisions.

Al-Nassr Back in Action on Friday

They face seventh place Damac

Following Ronaldo's stunning outing against Abha, the Al-Nassr faithful won't have to wait long before the side are back in action as they visit Damac on Friday. Their opponents currently sit seventh in the league, one point behind Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.

They then face a mouthwatering clash against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Cup semi-final. Ronaldo and co will be out for revenge when they travel to their rivals, having lost twice to them earlier this season, 2-0 and 3-0, respectively.