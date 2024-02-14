Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal in Al-Nassr's Asian Champions League victory against Al Feiha.

Ronaldo has now scored in 23 consecutive years, showcasing his longevity and consistency as a goal scorer.

The 1000th game of Ronaldo's career was marked by his victory-clinching goal and his unique celebration, solidifying his status as one of the greatest players of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo introduced the world to a brand-new celebration as he scored the winner in Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League fixture against Al Feiha on Wednesday night.

The Portuguese superstar appeared in the 1000th club game of his star-studded career and, in typical fashion, led his side to victory. With the clock ticking down, CR7 latched onto a looped through ball from teammate Marcelo Brozovic before bundling past the onrushing goalkeeper to give his side the advantage in the first leg.

The 39-year-old marked the goal and the occasion by whipping out a new celebration that has got the world talking.

Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration

The icon combined two of his signature moves together

As seen in footage on social media, the former Manchester United hero combined his famous 'siu' celebration with his lesser known sleeping celebration.

The most capped international footballer first introduced fans to his napping celebration during his second stint at Old Trafford. It is in reference to the fact that the forward reportedly has an extraordinary five naps per day. This is as part of his incredibly strict daily routine that has helped his get the most out of his body in order to become one of the greatest players of all time.

Ronaldo's more famous celebration, the 'siu', first reared its head in 2013. Fans may have been slow to pick up on it, but when the Real Madrid legend yelled the phrase following his Ballon d'Or win the following year, it instantly became part of his persona, with fans across the world mimicking the celebration from that point on.

It has since become a tradition when the striker scores, that spectators in the stadium join him in screaming the word, which translates to yes in Portuguese. There have been some deafening responses, including Ronaldo's first goal back at the Theatre of Dreams against Newcastle in 2021. With this new combination on display, it won't be long before fans start adopting it as their new favourite celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 1000 club games in numbers

The Portugal star reached the figure on Wednesday night

Wednesday's game between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha marked the 1000th game in Cristiano Ronaldo's club career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has put up some incredibly impressive numbers in that time.

Since debuting in 2002, the former winger has featured for the likes of Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. During his time dominating Europe, he won five Champions Leagues, seven league titles in three separate countries and six domestic cup trophies.

In terms of his personal accolades and statistics, Ronaldo has scored more than 700 goals in his career and provided more than 200 assists. Alongside the five Ballon d'Or's he won between 2008 and 2017, the forward has also got his hands on two Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year awards. He is also Real Madrid's top scorer ever, with 450 goals for Los Blancos, 96 more than former teammate Karim Benzema.