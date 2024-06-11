Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo has shown why he's still one of the best with a sublime strike against Ireland.

The Portuguese star scored two goals, proving his talent and skill on the field.

Ronaldo's second goal came after Diogo Jota assisted with a perfectly laid-off pass.

Cristiano Ronaldo has demonstrated why he's still one of the best footballers on the planet, with an incredible strike against Ireland on Tuesday night. After Joao Felix had put Portugal in front in the first half of the match, the former Manchester United man doubled his nation's lead against the Republic of Ireland early in the second half and did so in style.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 130 international goals, more than anyone ever

After picking the ball up just outside of the Ireland penalty box, he quickly danced into the area, before unleashing a scorching effort from just inside that sailed into the back of the net. It was a sublime strike and showed just how good Ronaldo still is, despite the fact he's now closing in on his 40th birthday.

It was a fantastic way to get onto the score sheet, but Ronaldo wasn't quite finished there. In fact, it wasn't long before he added to his tally.

Ronaldo Scored Another Goal 10 Minutes Later

The star showed why he's still his nation's biggest asset

Less than 10 minutes after he hit the back of the net with his wonder goal, the Portuguese star bagged a second, extending his country's lead to 3-0. He wasn't the man behind the work this time, with Diogo Jota winning the ball on the touchline. The Liverpool man then dribbled past several Irish defenders before he laid the ball off perfectly for Ronaldo to slot home.

Portugal ultimately won the contest 3-0, with Ronaldo's brace the icing on the cake of what was a very successful evening. The goals aren't out of the blue, though. They're just the latest in a very impressive year for the Al-Nassr superstar.

Ronaldo Has Had One of the Best Seasons of His Career

He's breaking records in Saudi Arabia

After it was revealed that Ronaldo would be moving to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League in late 2022, many took the news as an indication that the Portuguese star's career was winding down. It looks like that couldn't be further from the truth, though. Ronaldo has gone to Saudi Arabia and thrived.

The star had a sensational 2023/24 campaign, breaking the record for the most goals scored in a single Saudi Pro League season ever as he bagged 35 for Al-Nassr. His side might not have lifted the league title when all was said and done, but individually, it was a very impressive year and showed that Ronaldo is not quite close to hanging the boots up just yet.

