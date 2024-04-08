Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo was shown a straight red card for violent conduct in Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal match.

Al-Hilal took the lead after Ronaldo had a goal was disallowed, thanks to two goals in the second half.

Ronaldo's frustration boiled over late in the game as he knocked an opponent to the ground, receiving a straight red card.

Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off during Al-Nassr's match against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabia Super Cup semi-final. The Portuguese star had a night to forget, getting dismissed for violent conduct.

The two teams who currently top the table in the Saudi Pro League went head-to-head in the cup tournament, hoping to book their place in the final of the competition. Ronaldo thought he had opened the scoring in the first half for his team, but the goal was chalked off for offside.

In the second half, though, it was Al-Hilal who took the lead, thanks to an effort just after the hour mark from Salem Al-Dawsari. Malcolm then doubled up for the league leaders 11 minutes later, putting Al-Nassr on the precipice of elimination from the cup competition.

Ronaldo Sent Off for Violent Conduct

Portuguese forward knocked opponent down late on

However, any chance of Ronaldo's team mounting a comeback in the game then evaporated with just four minutes of normal time remaining. Their Portuguese talisman chased down a ball which went out of play, and rushed over to retrieve it to put his team on the front foot.

Blocked off by an Al-Hilal player, the 39-year-old lost his temper, and footage shows him knocking the player to the turf. Players from both teams then rushed over, and a skirmish ensued.

Faced with little choice, the referee showed a straight red card to Ronaldo for violent conduct, despite protestations from the Portuguese international and Al-Nassr players. Ronaldo was then seen sarcastically clapping as he left the pitch, clearly unhappy about his dismissal.

