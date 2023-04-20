Cristiano Ronaldo’s start to life in Saudi Arabia is not going to plan.

And now, the striker has been threatened with deportation by a Saudi lawyer following his actions in Al-Nassr’s defeat to Al-Hilal on Tuesday night.

Ronaldo’s team slumped to a 2-0 defeat against their opponents, a massive loss as they look to win the Saudi Pro League.

It follows a disappointing 0-0 draw to Al-Feiha, with Al-Nassr still three points behind Al-Ittihad in the division.

However, the league leaders have a game in hand over Ronaldo’s side.

Ronaldo loses the plot in defeat

It was a frustrating night for the Portuguese icon.

Although he has performed admirably since joining the Saudi team, scoring 11 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions, his side have lost top-spot since his arrival.

And Tuesday’s defeat might see them slip even further behind the league leaders.

Ronaldo completely lost his cool during the match against Al-Hilal as well, performing something close to a wrestling or MMA move during the game as he became more and more exasperated.

And after the match, footage went viral of the forward making an obscene gesture to the Al-Hilal fans.

The home supporters constantly chanted Lionel Messi’s name, something which irked the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

As he leaves the pitch, the video shows Ronaldo grabbing his crotch in response.

Not the best look for the striker.

Saudi Lawyer wants Ronaldo deported

And that has angered people in Saudi Arabia, with the Daily Mail reporting that one journalist, Ozman Abu Bakr, has suggested that Al-Nassr should tear up Ronaldo’s £175m-a-year contract because of his 'immoral and impolite gesture against the spectators'.

But one Saudi lawyer has gone even further than that.

Nouf bin Ahmed reacted to the incident on Twitter and has said a complaint will be filed with the Public Ministry.

“I don’t follow sport. Even if the crowd provoked Ronaldo, he didn’t know how to react,” the lawyer wrote, according to The Sun.

“Cristiano’s behaviour is a crime. An indecent public act, which is one of the crimes that allows for arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner.

“We will present a petition to the Public Ministry regarding the issue.”

Al-Nassr defend their star player

In response to all the critics, Al-Nassr made a statement to clarify Ronaldo’s behaviour.

The club, according to GOAL, told journalist Muhammed Al-Enezi that he had suffered an injury during the match.

“Ronaldo suffers from an injury. His challenge with Gustavo Cuellar, the Al-Hilal player, started with a blow in a very sensitive area,” they said.

“This is confirmed information. As for the fans’ explanations, they are free to think whatever they want.”