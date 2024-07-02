Highlights Didi Hamann criticised Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional tears following his penalty miss against Slovenia.

Ronaldo has yet to score in Euro 2024, despite starting in all of Portugal's games.

Ronaldo did at least find the net in the penalty shootout, leading Portugal to victory.

Liverpool icon Didi Hamann has strongly criticised Cristiano Ronaldo, labelling him as 'embarrassing' after the Portugal icon cried on the pitch following his penalty miss against Slovenia.

The 39-year-old has looked past his best for the duration of Euro 2024 and has yet to score despite starting in all of his nation's games at the tournament so far. Although Roberto Martinez's side eventually got past their last 16 opposition, the Al Nassr forward had a night to forget.

The game was short of excitement with Portugal looking dysfunctional for the most part, while Slovenia worked with great intensity to keep the scores level. In extra-time, however, Diogo Jota charged into the box and won a penalty.

Ronaldo stepped up for his country but capped a dismal display with his spot-kick, which was saved expertly by Jan Oblak. The former Real Madrid man looked ready to burst into tears immediately and when the game was paused for half-time in extra-time, that's exactly what he did.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite not scoring yet, Ronaldo has had five more shots at Euro 2024 (20) than anyone else.

Hamann Slams Ronaldo's Tears

"The reaction was embarrassing"

Speaking on television after the incident, Hamann – who won the Champions League in 2005 with Liverpool – had little sympathy for Ronaldo. Talking on Irish TV station RTE (via Daily Mail), he dubbed Ronaldo's reaction as 'embarrassing' and stated that the forward only thinks about himself.

He said: "Thirty-nine-year-old plays 120 minutes, he misses a penalty and I've got to say, I bought into all that 'Ronaldo has turned into a team player because he needs the team more than he used to'. I bought into that nonsense as well, but I think he showed his true colours again tonight.

"Missing the penalty, he starts crying on the pitch, he starts crying at half-time in extra-time. And I'm thinking: 'It's all about you'. "There's a squad of 26 players, there's 20 staff, there's 30 or 40,000 fans in there, it's not about you. You try to be neutral, but I was cheering Slovenia on because I thought the reaction was embarrassing, I thought it was out of order.

"I've never seen anything like it, because once you show emotions, once you get emotional, it's the end of it.

"So that was the point where the manager had to say, 'You've got to come off because you're not in the right frame of mind to carry on playing'."

Ronaldo at Euro 2024 Matches Goals Assists Total Shots Passing Accuracy Yellow/Red Cards 4 0 1 20 86% 1/0

Ronaldo Opens Up on Penalty Miss

"First it was sadness and then it was joy"

In the end, Martinez decided to keep Ronaldo on and the veteran forward kept his composure to then score in the shoot-out. The same could not be said of the Slovenians who missed all three of their spot-kicks and so were finally defeated.

Ronaldo has since spoken about his on-pitch tears, explaining why he couldn't contain his emotions in the heat of the moment. He told the press: "First it was sadness and then it was joy, that's what football gives you, inexplicable moments, a bit of everything.

"I didn't make a single mistake this year and when I needed something the most, Oblak saved it."

His manager was also full of praise for the way the Portgual captain responded to the setback, saying: "Ronaldo missed a penalty and then was decisive when he started the penalty shoot-out, he paved the way.

"It was a victory for unity, from the dressing room. Cristiano is our captain and he showed that in life and in football there are difficult moments and we can't give up. We have to keep going and it was a demonstration of what to do when things aren't going well."

Ronaldo and Portugal will now play France in the quarter-final on 5 July.

