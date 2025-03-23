Cristiano Ronaldo has lashed out a journalist after he claimed he was being asked a 'disrespectful' question. The Al-Nassr man is one of the greatest footballers of all time and is beloved by millions over the world. He's had a career that would leave almost everyone envious, but his performances on the grandest stage have taken a a step back in recent years.

He's still thriving for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, and has 28 goals in 33 games for the club this season, but he hasn't been quite as impactful for the Portugal national team as of late. A disappointing performance during the nation's 1-0 loss to Denmark earlier this week led to many questioning whether he has what it takes to perform for Portugal anymore.

Considering all the talk, Ronaldo was outright asked by a journalist, during a press conference with Portugal, whether he was good enough to play at a high level still and he didn't hold back with his response.

Ronaldo Called the Question Disrespectful

He demanded the journalist look him in the eye

Ronaldo is a proud man and didn't take kindly to being asked whether he was still good enough to play football at an elite level. He blasted the journalist who asked the question, called it disrespectful and then demanded he look the former Manchester United man in the eye when asking something like that. Speaking in the press conference, with quotes shared via The Sun, Ronaldo said:

"I feel like there’s a lot of negativity around the national team. I’ve watched some of the press conferences over the last few days — I didn’t like what I saw, I don’t like it. And honestly, some of the questions you’ve asked were just disrespectful. "If you want answers from me, look me in the eyes when you ask. There’s no point asking me something and then looking down at your computer. You’ll have time for that later. If necessary, I will say it ten times."

Ronaldo then went on to admit that Portugal were in a tough space right now and needed the fans to get behind of them ahead of their rematch with Denmark in the Nations League on Sunday. He said: "The air is more tense. I won’t hide it. We are in a more tense moment because we need to win but that’s the beauty of football. I appeal to the fans to be with us. To transmit their strength to us, because we are going to try our best. That is my hope, that it will be a beautiful day for everyone."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 23/03/2025