Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior should have won the 2024 Ballon d'Or, labelling the decision to give the award to Manchester City midfielder Rodri as unfair. The Brazilian winger was the heavy favourite to secure his maiden World Player of the Year award from France Football but ended up boycotting the event after learning that he was set to be beaten to the award.

Since then, Vinicius has won The Best Men's Player at the FIFA Best awards, and on Thursday, he picked up the same title at the Globe Soccer Awards. During the ceremony, Ronaldo was asked for his thoughts about the Madridista missing out on the famous golden ball, and he held nothing back with his verdict.

Ronaldo slams Rodri Ballon d'Or Victory

The 39-year-old believes Vinicius was the rightful recipient of the award

Speaking during the awards show, where he had earlier stated that the Saudi Pro League was a far better competition than Ligue 1, Ronaldo shared his honest thoughts about the decision to hand the Ballon d'Or to the Spanish midfielder and offered his opinion on the award as a whole:

"Vini did a fantastic job and in my opinion, he deserved to win the Ballon D'Or, it was unfair in my opinion, I'm saying it in front of everybody. They gave it to Rodri, he deserved it too, but I think they should've given it to Vini because he won the Champions League and scored in the Champions League final. When you deserve, you should give it to who deserves. This gala always does the same thing, this is why I love Globe Soccer, continue to do this gala because it's an honest award and it's very good."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vinicus Jr missed out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or by just 41 points.

In response to Ronaldo's comments, Vinicius himself stated that if the Portuguese striker was of the opinion that he was the best, then he believed it to be true.

"If Cristiano says that I am the best player in the world, then I believe it," the 24-year-old stated. "For me, Its a pleasure and an honour to be here with Ronaldo and Neymar who are my biggest idols."

While Ronaldo may not have received the honour for best player, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner certainly didn't walk away empty-handed, as he was named the best Middle Eastern player of 2024 after continuing to rake in the goals for Al-Nassr.