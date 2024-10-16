Cristiano Ronaldo is once again under an unwanted spotlight this week after a compilation of his missed chances went viral on social media. The 39-year-old captained Portugal in a drab 0-0 draw against Scotland on Tuesday night, a team ranked 52nd in the FIFA rankings, 44 places below the Iberian hosts.

Given his global stature, the weight of expectation—and the subsequent criticism—often falls squarely on Ronaldo’s shoulders. This time was no different, as he faced heavy scrutiny for his wastefulness. However, the draw had little impact on Portugal’s standings, as they remain comfortably at the top of their Nations League group, three points ahead of second-placed Croatia.

The 26-second video - which sees the former Manchester United and Real Madrid ace stumble over the ball before missing three clear-cut chances and then ending with him storming off the pitch in frustration - has already racked up 750,000 views at the time of writing, with many rival fans poking fun at him.

Ronaldo's Performance Against Scotland in Numbers

Critics continue to suggest the forward is tainting his legacy by not retiring

Among the harsh comments to stem from the video above, one X user said: "He's actively tarnishing his reputation", while another remarked: "This is embarassing." Meanwhile, a third commented: "Imagine the amount NASA could sue Ronaldo for all the balls that have hit the ISS." A fourth also concluded: "Why he is still playing for Portugal I will never know. Time to retire…. He’s borderline embarrassing himself now. Obviously one of the best ever but can’t go on forever."

Certainly, while the eye test says one thing, a statistical review can often say another. However, this can't be said for Ronaldo – one of Man Utd's biggest icons – who, after picking up an 8.5/10 and GIVEMESPORT Man of the Match rating against Poland, followed it up in disastrous fashion with a 4/10 in midweek.:

"Booed early on by the Hampden crowd, and his first half got more and more comedic before a crescendo of one of the worst free-kicks of all time. Went for an overhead kick similar to the famous one he scored for Real Madrid vs Juventus, but it sailed wide and barring that, his strikes didn't trouble Gordon whatsoever."

Cristiano Ronaldo's stats vs Scotland Minutes played 90 Shots 4 Shots on target 1/4 (25%) Accurate passes 23/28 (82%) Non-penalty xG 0.25 Aerial duels won 1/3 (33%)

All stats via Fotmob (correct as of 16/10/24)