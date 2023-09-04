Last week, global cryptocurrency company Binance revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers ever, had agreed to take part in a lie detector test. The Portuguese footballer has overcome so many obstacles in his career but, when promoting the video on his social media pages, he described it as one of his hardest challenges yet.

Binance have now dropped the video and, in it, Ronaldo is asked some very tough questions about his football career, which he answers with either 'yes' or 'no'. He is hooked up to a machine that records whether he is telling the truth or if he is lying.

The video makes for a fascinating watch and you can view some of the questions he was asked and his answers below...

Will Portugal win the World Cup?

Answer: Yes.

Lie detector says: Lie. Ronaldo may think that Portugal will win the World Cup but, deep down, he has his doubts. Their best run in football's biggest international competition came in 1966 when they finished third.

Is your bicycle kick your best ever goal?

Answer: Yes.

Lie detector says: Lie. Despite the machine saying Ronaldo was lying, he maintained that his bicycle kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in the 2017/18 Champions League was his greatest ever goal: "For me it's the best goal. You can say it's the most difficult... the most beautiful. It depends, so many things."

Is the Premier League the hardest league in the world?

Answer: Yes.

Lie detector says: Truth. Ronaldo played in the Premier League for Manchester United from 2003-2009 and 2021-2022. In total, he scored 103 goals and helped the Red Devils to the title on three occasions.

Answer: Refused to answer.

Lie detector says: Not applicable. Ronaldo answered every question with a 'yes' or a 'no' apart from this one. Ronaldo and Ferguson had an almost father and son relationship when they were together at United. Despite their close bond, the Portuguese footballer did not want to refer to Ferguson as the greatest manager in history. He said: "It's unfair to say the best. What is the best? To mention one is unfair."

Will you still be playing at the highest levels in your 40s?

Answer: Yes.

Lie detector says: Truth. Ronaldo had to think about this one for a while. The Portiguese footballer is still scoring goals at will for both Al Nassr and Portugal at the age of 38. But does he think he'll still be doing the same in two years' time? He thinks so and you certainly wouldn't argue otherwise.

Will anyone ever beat your goal scoring record in your lifetime?

Answer: No

Lie detector says: Truth. Ronaldo has scored 850 goals in professional football and counting. That's a ridiculous number and, given the way he's going, is likely to rise to somewhere in the 900s. His eternal rival, Messi, has scored 818 goals and is two years' younger. Whether the Argentine or anyone else surpasses Ronaldo's extraordinary tally remains to be seen.

Are you the greatest goal scorer in your life time?

Answer: Yes.

Lie detector says: Truth. Ronaldo wasn't going to say anything else, was he? He's extremely confident in his ability and he has every right to be.

Will you trade all of your Champions League winning medals for the World Cup trophy?

Answer: No

Lie detector says: Truth. Ronaldo had to think about it for a while but he would rather keep his five Champions League winners medals. He won Europe's premier cup competition once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid. He has won almost everything there is to win during his football career apart from the biggest trophy of them all: the World Cup. Portugal made the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup but that is the furthest that Ronaldo has managed to guide his country in the competition. The Portuguese striker left the pitch in tears after they were knocked out by Morocco, showing just how important the competition is to him.

Fascinating. View the full video below: