Cristiano Ronaldo has fired back at criticisms regarding his performances at Euro 2024 and his emotional reaction to missing a penalty against Slovenia during the tournament. The 39-year-old was seeking to become the first player to ever score in six European Championships and was given the golden opportunity to do so and give his side the lead during the round of 16 clash.

Instead, the Portuguese icon was denied by a flying stop from Jan Oblak, and when the whistle blew for half-time of extra time, Ronaldo could be seen being consoled by his teammates. Now, on his record-breaking YouTube channel, the former Real Madrid star has hit back at people's reaction to the incident and has seemingly called out two well-known English pundits.

Ronaldo Fires Back at Pundits

It is believed the striker was taking aim at Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer

Speaking during a conversation with former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo revealed his true feelings about the backlash he received from pundits following his penalty miss. He was quoted in the Express, who seem to think he was taking a dig at the BBC's Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer when saying:

"They don't know nothing. It's much easier to criticise than to appreciate what you really have. We know how the press works, if you speak [positively] nothing sells, you have to speak [negatively]. It's normal. And if you speak about Cristiano, it's coming on the first page because I'm the most followed guy in the world. "What am I going to do? Am I going to cry and then finish my career because two rats criticised me? The world loves me! The fans love me! This is my motivation. Nobody is going to take my shine away because two guys from television that nobody knows have criticised me."

It is believed that the former Madrista was making reference to comments that Lineker and Shearer made in an episode of 'The Rest is Football' podcast titled 'The Ronaldo Show.' Former World Cup Golden Boot winner Lineker described Ronaldo's antics as childish, while his co-host labeled the reaction as 'hysterical.'

Ronaldo Explains Why He Cried After Penalty Miss

The forward claimed he felt guilty for missing

Elaborating further on his emotional miss from 12-yards, Ronaldo explained what caused him to have such a visible reaction:

"When you have passion for what you are doing, you can't be worried about how you're feeling. For example, I cried the day I missed the penalty... when I cried, it's not because I felt that if I don't score Portugal will be eliminated, and the world will collapse on me. It's not because of that. "People, they don't know me. Imagine that the last 27 penalties, you score. Then you miss, and in that period, you feel bad for yourself. The people who come to the stadium, your kids, your mum, your girlfriend, everyone. I feel sad because of that."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldo has a 71.4% record from the penalty spot for Portugal, scoring 20 out of his 28 attempts.

Regardless of the criticism, Ronaldo doesn't seem to be planning for his retirement any time soon. That said, he has ruled out the option of being a manager when he does eventually hang up his boots.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 13/09/2024