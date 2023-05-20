Cristiano Ronaldo only recently joined a new club, signing for Al-Nassr at the end of 2022, but could the striker be on the move again soon?

According to reports, a businessman has sent plans to German giants Bayern Munich which set out how they could fund a potential transfer for the superstar.

A return to Europe would come just a few months after moving to Saudi Arabia, a deal which has benefitted Ronaldo form-wise in a big way.

The forward has recorded 13 goals and two assists from 14 matches, with Al-Nassr in the hunt for a Saudi Pro League title.

However, his frustration has boiled over at times since joining the club.

After falling to a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal in April, footage recorded the talisman making an obscene gesture towards the opposition fans for chanting the name of rival Lionel Messi.

And later that same month, he clashed with his team’s coaching staff at half-time as Al-Nassr lost 1-0 in the King Cup semi-final against Al-Wehda.

Previous reports have even stated that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to leave the club, less than six months after joining.

Ronaldo to Bayern?

Should Ronaldo move on from Al-Nassr in the near future, one man who wants a club to sign the star man is businessman Markus Schon.

According to Abendzeitung, as per GOAL, Schon has been in contact with the Bayern Munich board regarding the potential signing of Ronaldo.

In an email to club CEO, Oliver Kahn, he even detailed how he would help fund a move.

“It's conceivable that we could commit ourselves to the transfer fee or paying the salary excess over a basic amount if our company is clearly identified as the facilitator of the deal,” he reportedly wrote.

The entrepreneur then allegedly requested a percentage from shirt sales should the transfer become a permanent deal.

You’d imagine that if Ronaldo was to sign for the Bavarian club, income from merchandise sales would shoot through the roof.

Bayern had previously been linked with Ronaldo before the then-Manchester United player eventually signed for Al-Nassr.

But given Thomas Tuchel’s clashes with Todd Boehly about signing Ronaldo when the German coach was still in charge of the west London side, it is unlikely he would sanction a deal now.

That is without factoring in Ronaldo’s huge wage at Al-Nassr, reported to be £177 million per year by GOAL. He would have to take a salary cut were he to return to Europe.

What next for Ronaldo?

The striker also looks to have settled at his new club and is focused on helping Al-Nassr finish top of the Pro League.

Ronaldo scored against Al-Ta’ee on Tuesday, closing the gap between them and league leaders Al-Ittihad to just three points.

The former Real Madrid man could yet lift a trophy before the season’s close.

His side are next in action against Al-Shabab on Tuesday 23 May.