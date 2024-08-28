Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be presented with a very special award that no one else has ever been given by UEFA during the Champions League draw on August 29. This season marks a brand new format for football's greatest club competition. Gone is the group stage, replaced by a league table comprised of 36 teams, four more than the 32 sides that used to be included in the tournament.

Each side will play eight games over 10 match weeks and the top eight teams will automatically progress through to the knockout round, while the teams placed between 9th and 24th will compete in a play-off round. The manner in which the teams are drawn against each other has changed too, with the manual mode replaced by an automated computer system.

All in all, the event is going to be different than in years past. It will also mark a special occasion for Ronaldo, who, according to SportBible, will be presented with an award that's never been given out before.

The Award is to Celebrate His Champions League Legacy

Ronaldo is the top scorer in the tournament's history

The Champions League has played host to some incredible footballers over the years. The likes of Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Steven Gerrard and Thierry Henry have all performed in the tournament throughout its illustrious history, creating legendary moments and cementing sensational legacies.

No one has become more synonymous with the Champions League than Ronaldo, though. Whether it was for Manchester United, Real Madrid or Juventus, the Portuguese superstar always rose to the occasion whenever he played in the competition and there's no doubt at all that he's the greatest Champions League player of all time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has played 183 games in the Champions League. That's more than anyone else in the history of the tournament.

No one has scored more goals in the competition than the former Madrid man's 140 strikes. To honour his incredible legacy in the competition, UEFA will present Ronaldo with a very special award on August 29. It's a prize that has never been given out before and is a tribute to how good he was in the Champions League. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin will present the award to the Al-Nassr man and he spoke beforehand about the decision to do so.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation," said the UEFA president ahead of Thursday's ceremony. His extraordinary goal-scoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass. "His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours."

It's not just Ronaldo's status as the competition's all-time leading scorer that has earned him the award, though. His legacy stretches beyond that and has seen him shatter multiple records over the course of his career.

Ronaldo Holds Multiple Champions League Records

He's also won the competition five times

Over the years, Ronaldo dominated the Champions League, winning the trophy on five different occasions with United and Madrid. That period of dominance saw him break more than a handful of records in the tournament, many of which are still standing today. His 17 goals in a single Champions League campaign is more than anyone else has ever achieved, his goals in three different finals is something no one else has ever done and his 67 total strikes in the group stage of the tournament is more than anyone else.

He also set the record for the most consecutive Champions League games with a goal, with 11, and was named in the Team of the Year on 15 occasions. Simply put, no one has even come close to matching the legacy that Ronaldo has against Europe's elite and he's thoroughly deserving of the award he's going to be presented with. Having last played in the Champions League back during the 2021/21 campaign with Manchester United, it's hard to imagine that Ronaldo will ever return to it. At 39 years old, he's comfortable in the Saudi Pro League and thriving with Al-Nassr. Time is running out on a return to Europe and the greatest club competition in the world, but his impact in it will be remembered for years to come.

All statistics courtesy of UEFA and accurate as of 28/08/2024.