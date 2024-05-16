Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Al-Nassr to sign Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Al-Nassr to bring Portuguese teammate and current Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes to Saudi Arabia this summer, Mirror journalist David McDonnell reports.

The Saudi Pro League side is looking to sign a centre-back and an attacking midfielder this summer, and Al-Nassr believe Fernandes would be a good fit in the team. While Manchester United are unwilling to sell one of their star players, a big-money offer could tempt the Red Devils to strike a deal with the Saudi team.

Fernandes still has two years left on his Man United deal, and last week he held talks with the club to discuss his future. He joined the Red Devils’ camp from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 and has been an instrumental part of manager Erik ten Hag’s squad for the past two years.

Ronaldo ‘Wants’ Bruno Fernandes at Al-Nassr

Ronaldo, who left Manchester United for Al-Nassr in December 2022, has reportedly expressed his wish to the club for Fernandes’ transfer, The Mirror’s McDonnell reports.

He wrote:

'Ronaldo is understood to have urged his club to move for Fernandes, who held a meeting with United last week to discuss his future and the club's ambitions going forward. 'Fernandes is said to have sought assurances from new United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his football leadership team about their vision for the club in the coming years.'

A vital part of the Manchester United squad, Fernandes enjoyed a solid season for the Red Devils, scoring 15 goals and registering 12 assists in 46 games in all competitions.

If he were to move to Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese attacking midfielder would join the likes of Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane, and Riyad Mahrez in the Middle East.

Man United Could be Set for Exodus

Fernandes could follow other Manchester United stars out the door this summer as both Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are set to leave the club next month.

Varane has announced his departure this week – the French defender will leave Old Trafford on a free transfer after three seasons and 93 matches with the squad. Reportedly, multiple Saudi Pro League and MLS sides are interested in signing Varane, who turned 33 last April.

Martial is yet to announce his official departure despite the Frenchman’s contract also expiring in June. The £250,000-a-week forward has not done enough to justify huge wages during his spell at the club and is currently out with an injury.

With Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro also likely to leave, a massive clear-out is expected at the club this upcoming transfer window. Reportedly, only a few players are safe from a transfer, including Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, and Andre Onana.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-05-24.