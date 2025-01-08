Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly urged Al-Nassr to sign his former Manchester United teammate, Casemiro as the midfielder edges closer to an Old Trafford exit. After a promising start to life in England for the Brazilian, the last 18 months have been tough. The 32-year-old has lost a step and his future at the club is up in the air.

It's hard to imagine the former Champions League winner will be short of options should he leave the Red Devils. While he's currently earning £350,000-a-week in Manchester, the former Real Madrid star could be a big addition to a number of different sides and Ronaldo is clearly aware of that. The Portuguese sensation is interested in reuniting with Casemiro in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo Wants Al-Nassr to Bring Casemiro in

The two played together in Spain and England

Through spells with Real Madrid and United, Ronaldo has been teammates with Casemiro on two separate occasions. The latest example didn't last long, though. The former had a big falling out with former Red Devils' boss Erik ten Hag and departed the team just months after the latter arrived in England. The Portuguese superstar wants another go around now and according to Daily Mail, he's asked Al-Nassr to sign Casemiro and the decision could be key in whether Ronaldo extends his stay with the club.

He's got just six months left on his current deal. He signed the contract, worth £175-million-per-year, in 2022. His arrival in the Saudi Pro League was massive for the division and ultimately led to multiple other major stars following suit. In the years following Ronaldo's move, the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Karim Benzema and Neymar all joined teams in Saudi Arabia too. Now, he wants Casemiro to be the latest high-profile name to move to the country.

During their time together at Real Madrid, the duo won a plethora of silverware, including four Champions League trophies and a couple of La Liga titles. Ronaldo and Al-Nassr face stiff competition for Casemiro's signature, though. The Mail also reported that fellow Saudi sides Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ittihad are interested in the midfielder should he be available.