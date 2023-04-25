Monday evening was one to forget for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr.

After losing 2-0 to rivals Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League last week, the onus was on Al-Nassr to get back to winning ways in the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions.

But sadly for Ronaldo and his teammates, they were on the receiving end of another demoralising defeat.

Al-Nassr lost 1-0 to Al-Wehda in their semi-final, a 23rd minute goal from Jean-David Beauguel securing the victory.

To make matters worse for Al-Nassr, Al-Wehda were reduced to 10 men in the 53rd minute of play when Abdullah Al-Hafith was shown a red card.

Despite having a man advantage, Ronaldo's team just couldn't find a way to score, with the great man himself hitting the crossbar from close-range.

Video: Ronaldo's shot hit the crossbar vs Al-Wehda

In truth, Ronaldo probably should have converted the opportunity, as it was a relatively straightforward one for a footballer of his ability.

All in all, it was the most frustrating of evenings for the Portugal international, and it means Al-Nassr may very well end the season without a trophy.

On top of their elimination on Monday, Al-Nassr were previously knocked out of both the Riyadh Super Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

And as we mentioned before, the club are no longer first in the league table.

So you could say Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr is not going to plan, despite the fact he's currently the world's highest-paid athlete and has scored 11 goals in 14 games across all competitions in Saudi Arabia.

He's even being mocked online for trying - and failing - to impersonate his eternal rival, Lionel Messi, during the 1-0 loss to Al-Wehda.

Yeah, not ideal that.

Check out footage of the in-game incident, captured by a fan sat in the stands...

Video: Ronaldo 'thought he was Messi' vs Al-Wehda

Ouch. Better luck next time, Cristiano. Or maybe just leave the dribbling to one side and instead focus on scoring goals.

Ronaldo has now gone three games without making the net bulge for Al-Nassr, a record which simply has to change if they're to win the league.

Up next in that competition is a home match against Al-Raed on Friday evening, which they simply must win - and ideally produce a dominant display to silence a few of their growing number of critics.