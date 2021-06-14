Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo is favored by legends like Pele for his consistency and all-around performance.

Diego Maradona and Xavi believe Lionel Messi's playmaking and impact make him the better player.

Past and present football icons widely consider Messi superior with a final score of 21-7 in his favour.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are now in the latter stages of their illustrious careers. Whatever happens between now and the (very sad) days they retire, both superstars will be remembered as two of the greatest footballers - if not the two greatest footballers - to have ever played the game.

For years, the two were frequently meeting on Spain's biggest stage - but now, their paths may never cross again. The talismanic Ronaldo departed Manchester United for Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr, while Messi left Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami. The days of the pair strutting their stuff on our televisions are long gone.

Only the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff and Alfredo Di Stefano rival the duo for GOAT status. But how are the pair rated in the eyes of their fellow footballing legends? We’ve scanned through the archives and recorded the views of 28 icons of the past and present (both players and managers) on the age-old debate: Ronaldo vs Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Football legends who have answered the debate Football Legend Choice Pele Ronaldo Diego Maradona Ronaldo Paul Scholes Messi David Beckham Messi Roberto Carlos Ronaldo Sir Alex Ferguson Ronaldo Marco van Basten Messi Thierry Henry Messi Zinedine Zidane Ronaldo Johan Cruyff Messi Kylian Mbappe Ronaldo Zlatan Ibrahimovic Messi Fabio Capello Messi Ronaldinho Messi

Pele

Choice: Cristiano Ronaldo

Still the best footballer of all time in the eyes of many, we’re pretty certain that three-time World Cup winner Pele has changed his mind on this issue on numerous occasions. That said, he isn’t the first person to do so - and he certainly won’t be the last. Back in 2020, the Brazilian hero said that the Portuguese was a level above his Argentinian counterpart thanks to his consistency.

“Today the best player in the world is Cristiano Ronaldo. I think he's the best, because he's more consistent, but you can't forget about [Lionel] Messi, of course, but he's not a striker.”

Diego Maradona

Choice: Lionel Messi

Diego Maradona, who tragically passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, was a fan of both stars - although it’s no real surprise that his compatriot, Messi, edged it for him. Speaking to reporters in 2017, the La Albiceleste legend stated that his compatriot seldom had an off day.

“I can't remember having seen Lionel Messi play badly. I prefer Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, but I acknowledge that the latter is an animal. Football history will remember Messi. Football has given him a lot, as much as he has given the sport and to win a World Cup, in my opinion, wouldn't bring himself anything else.”

Paul Scholes

Choice: Lionel Messi

Paul Scholes played alongside Ronaldo for six seasons at Manchester United but will never forget the occasions he came up against Messi. Hailing his former teammate as 'sensational' at what he does best, the 66-cap England international, one of his nation's best ever players, opted for the dainty magician.

“Messi [is the best] but Ronaldo is brilliant. Ronaldo is sensational at what he does, with pace and power. He scores, he takes free-kicks. But as an all-round footballer, Messi - wow, his passing - he has absolutely everything.”

Writing for the Independent in 2015, Scholes also added: "I think about the great players with whom I have shared a pitch: Eric Cantona, Zinedine Zidane, Pirlo, Xavi, Cristiano Ronaldo – and the greatest of them all is Messi."

David Beckham

Choice: Lionel Messi

Ronaldo may have inherited David Beckham’s famous No. 7 shirt at Manchester United back in 2003, but his predecessor said 10 years later that he marginally prefers Messi. In the Argentine's latter years, he has joined Beckham's Inter Miami, perhaps as a nod to his previous comments.

“They have similarities in their technical skills and talent, and it is amazing for football to have them both present, but Messi is simply the best player in the world. He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him. He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest.”

Roberto Carlos

Choice: Cristiano Ronaldo

As an ex-Real Madrid star, it’s not a shock that legendary left-back Roberto Carlos picked Ronaldo over Messi. Interestingly, the pair never graced the turf at the same time, with Carlos’ compatriot Marcelo often seen linking up with CR7 for Los Blancos. But their lack of time together on the pitch did not stop him from making a firm decision, giving his dedication to the sport the plaudits it deserves.

“I watch him [Cristiano] train every day and the way he works is exciting. “He wants to improve every day. That's the difference with Messi. Leo is a phenomenon, but that side of Cristiano, of training, professionalism, focus, motivation, success... Cristiano has an advantage over all the others.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for the most international goals scored, notching 128 strikes in 206 outings for Portugal since his debut in 2003.

Sir Alex Ferguson

Choice: Cristiano Ronaldo

You know where this is going. Sir Alex Ferguson has been Ronaldo’s father figure throughout his football career. The legendary former Manchester United boss, who is widely considered to be the greatest manager of all time, believes Cristiano had the edge over Messi because he could perform for any team in the world - Stockport County included.

“Now don't get me wrong, Messi is a fantastic player, it's like he's wearing slippers when he controls the ball. But here, for me, is the difference. Messi is a Barcelona player. Ronaldo could play for Stockport County and score a hat-trick. He just wanted to be the best in the world.”

Marco van Basten

Choice: Lionel Messi

One of the finest Dutch footballers of all time, former striker Marco van Basten said people who choose Ronaldo over Messi “know nothing about football”. Try saying that to Sir Alex, Marco! Back in 2020, the AC Milan legend described Messi as ‘one of a kind’, all while suggesting a player of his calibre comes along every century or so.

“Cristiano is a great player, but those who say he is better than Messi know nothing about football, or they are saying it in bad faith. Messi is one of a kind. Impossible to imitate and impossible to repeat. A player like him comes along every 50 or 100 years.”

Thierry Henry

Choice: Lionel Messi

Thierry Henry is arguably the best player in Premier League history, but even he was shocked by just how good Messi was after leaving Arsenal for Barcelona.

"I played alongside Leo, so there’s my answer. I have an enormous amount of respect for Cristiano, as someone who maintains such a high level for several years. It’s one thing to have a good season, and then have another four years later but to keep up with that level for consecutive years is something else. "People realise it, of course, but I feel like we still don’t grasp the real measure of what these two are doing. In the future, people will look back in awe at the continuity, the goals and the pressure that comes along with doing this for so long. So I'm full of respect for Ronaldo, but I played with Leo and had extraordinary moments with him, we lost and won together, so that is all I have to say on Leo."

Zinedine Zidane

Choice: Cristiano Ronaldo

Zinedine Zidane is simply Real Madrid through and through. The fact that Ronaldo helped him to win multiple titles as the club’s head coach, there was never any danger of the Frenchman siding with Messi in truth. The two failed to play alongside each other as their Santiago Bernabeu stints did not overlap – but they did play against each other and the mutual respect is, evidently, through the roof.

“Cristiano is the best. Messi is his rival and it's the rivalry everyone wants to see. But Ronaldo is phenomenal. There are no words to describe him. He is much better than me even though I had a great career. He's the greatest of all time.”

Johan Cruyff

Choice: Lionel Messi

The man who possessed arguably the greatest football brain in history and the pioneer behind Total Football, the late Johan Cruyff couldn’t understand why some people believed Messi was inferior to any other player. The Dutchman said before he passed away:

"Messi is much more a team player than Cristiano is. He scores but also produces many assists. For me as a player, Messi is better. There is a big difference in being just a great goalscorer and being the best player. "Every person that understands football knows this. It's absolutely ridiculous to me that some people actually think Messi isn't the best. This isn't about Cristiano at all. He's a fantastic player, one of the best goalscorers ever. This is about how ridiculously good Messi is."

Kylian Mbappe

Choice: Cristiano Ronaldo

Like Pele, Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe has flip-flopped on this debate over the years. But the gifted Frenchman, who has been tipped to sign for Real Madrid in the future, admits he usually finds himself choosing Ronaldo, a player who many idolised during their youth.

In truth, Mbappe himself is one of the names touted to become the next Ronaldo/Messi, so choosing between the two is seemingly a difficult task for one of the greatest strikers in world football right now.

“From one year to the next, my choice changes between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, even if I have to admit to picking Ronaldo more often. I loved him when I was younger.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Choice: Lionel Messi

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the former journeyman who played for an array of different teams around Europe, believes he’s the God of football and, well, everything else in that respect - but even he accepts that Messi is on a totally different level. In 2016, the mercurial Swede suggested that he is in a different stratosphere in terms of what he is capable of on the pitch, while also praising the Portugal international for his persistent hard work.

“I think Messi is one of a kind. What he's doing, I don't know if we will see another player do the things that he does. It is different [with Ronaldo] because he is the result of hard training. It is not natural.”

Fabio Capello

Choice: Lionel Messi

Fabio Capello was one of the first coaches outside of Barcelona to realise that Messi was destined for greatness after the Argentine demolished his Juventus side in a friendly back in 2005. Fourteen years later, in 2019, the Italian called Messi a genius, comparing him to the likes of Pele and Maradona. Despite insisting Ronaldo is ‘very strong’, Capello’s vote was for his arch-rival, Messi.

“Ronaldo's an extraordinary footballer, but Messi is a genius. There are three geniuses in football: Pele, Maradona and Messi. Period. Ronaldo is very strong as he helps you win everything, but Messi is a genius and the better player.”

Ronaldinho

Choice: Lionel Messi

Because he played and trained with him at Barcelona, Ronaldinho knew Messi was a genuine phenomenon before the vast majority of people, including the aforementioned Capello. The Brazilian's answer could've been just the one word, but the former star, a scorer of the joint-third most free-kicks in football history, went on to explain how he would have loved to have continued his career alongside the South American.

“Messi. I would have loved to continue playing alongside him. I didn't get enough time with him, he was very young. I'd love to take to the pitch with him one more time. “He's the best in history, no doubt. Nobody has done what Messi's done. The other one [Ronaldo] is complete, he has it all. So does Messi, but it's a question of taste and I prefer Messi's style.”

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Football legends who have answered the debate Football Legend Choice Diego Simeone Messi Pep Guardiola Messi Ronaldo Nazario Messi Jurgen Klopp Messi Wayne Rooney Messi Steven Gerrard Messi Angel Di Maria Messi Neymar Messi Xavi Messi Gary Lineker Messi Roy Keane Messi Ryan Giggs Ronaldo Iker Casillas Messi Vincente del Bosque Messi

Diego Simeone

Choice: Lionel Messi

Both Messi and Ronaldo have caused Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid all sorts of problems over the years, but the Argentine believes his compatriot is the better footballer when surrounded by great players. Simeone explained - in 2018 - that, as a manager with ‘normal players’, Ronaldo would be the better fit. But in a squad full of great players, Messi is far superior.

“If I had to choose between Messi and Ronaldo then most likely I would choose Messi. If you have the chance to sign one of them for a normal club, with normal players, Ronaldo would probably fit in better. But with Messi, surrounded by great players, Messi is better than Ronaldo.”

Pep Guardiola

Choice: Lionel Messi

When Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, who has also enjoyed success at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, speaks, people tend to listen. In his eyes, no footballer comes close to Messi, who he spent time nurturing during his stint at Camp Nou. Back in 2016, the former Barcelona head coach pointed to his forward’s array of skills (knowing how to play, score and get the best out of his teammates) as to why he was better than his Portuguese counterpart.

“Messi is the best, he is definitely the best. He knows how to play, score and make the other players play. He is always there. With all the respect to all the players, first to Cristiano Ronaldo, I think Messi is on another level."

Ronaldo Nazario

Choice: Lionel Messi

Rather than siding with his namesake, Ronaldo (Nazario) believes Messi is the more complete footballer and even suggested that he is ‘out of this world’. In his pomp, the Brazilian was one of the best footballers of all time and certainly knows what it takes to become a ruthless forward – so his vote is rather interesting. Although he did suggest that Ronaldo was, too, an incredible player – Messi’s well-rounded tool kit saw him receive R9’s vote.

“He (Messi) is out of this world. Cristiano, too, but I see Leo as more complete. He's great. I like him much more than any other player. Everything he does is spectacular.”

Jurgen Klopp

Choice: Lionel Messi

The following quote feels like a bit of a burn from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, although we’re sure it wasn’t intended that way. In gest, the German coach said that, on his phone, he only has taken one selfie in his time – which was intended to be of just him and Messi, the player he believes to be superior.

He joked that Ronaldo was also in the room – and while he didn’t exactly give an exact answer, the former Borussia Dortmund man, one of the highest paid managers in world football, made quite the inference.

“I have only one selfie on my smartphone. That's with Messi. Cristiano was in the room as well…”

That’s got to sting.

Wayne Rooney

Choice: Lionel Messi

For Manchester United fans, Wayne Rooney and Ronaldo produced some outright unbelievable moments together at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils’ all-time leading goalscorer has surprisingly chosen Messi over his former teammate whenever asked to answer the debate.

Suggesting that the pair are the two best players to ever grace the game, Rooney, perhaps shockingly, gave the Argentine the nod. In the three games that the two faced each other in, Rooney’s success rate was 0% - so maybe that also played a part.

“Messi. I think I've said this before, but they're both probably the best two players to ever play the game. I just think Messi is, in my eyes, the greatest ever."

Steven Gerrard

Choice: Lionel Messi

When Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard was tasked with naming his all-time five-a-side team, he ended up having to explain his reasons for choosing Messi over Ronaldo. Waxing lyrical about Messi’s individuality, Gerrard suggested that he is also more of a team player.

“There are certain players who are on a different level to anyone else out there, Messi and Ronaldo. But Ronaldo doesn't get in my team. I am more about what you are going to do for the team. What are we going to achieve together? Ronaldo will win you things but I am more about a team player than an individual player, so I’ll always go down that road.”

Angel Di Maria

Choice: Lionel Messi

One of a handful of footballers to be fortunate enough to play alongside both Messi and Ronaldo, Benfica’s Angel Di Maria told reporters in 2020 that his international teammate is clear of everyone else - including Cristiano.

"It was a dream to have the possibility to play with [Wayne] Rooney, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, Cristiano [Ronaldo], Leo [Messi]. They were players that I used on the PlayStation, and I would never have imagined I'd get to play with them. I used to watch them and then to have the opportunity to play with them was really nice. Leo is the best of the four.”

Neymar

Choice: Lionel Messi

Upon his arrival in Spain, Neymar was more than happy to play second-fiddle to Messi at Barcelona after seeing first-hand how incredible his fellow South American was in training and during matches. The pair shared the pitch on 206 different occasions and were telepathic for much of that – hence the incredible amount of success they enjoyed together.

Speaking on their incredible relationship, which transcended into their Paris Saint-Germain days, the Brazilian claimed that lining up alongside the perennial Ballon d’Or winner was a ‘unique experience’.

“Playing alongside Leo was a unique experience and we became friends. Of those I’ve seen play, Messi is the best in history."

Xavi

Choice: Lionel Messi

Xavi purrs whenever he talks about Messi, who he won multiple trophies alongside at Barcelona. Comparing his output to Ronaldo’s, the Spaniard thanks his ability to watch Messi train in the flesh as his reason to settle the debate.

"Messi does more things compared to Cristiano. Messi is the best. If Cristiano considers himself the best player in history, that's fine, but those of us who see him train, there is no comparison. "Messi is the best in history and we don't see it any other way. Messi is the difference-maker and we always tried to give the ball to him in space with time to unbalance them. Messi is the player that makes the most difference in the world. It's more than obvious."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xavi played alongside Lionel Messi a total of 399 times. Only Sergio Busquets (588), Gerard Pique (506), Andres Iniesta (489) and Javier Mascherano (414) have played with him more.

Gary Lineker

Choice: Lionel Messi

Another hardcore Messi fan is former England striker-turned-broadcaster Gary Lineker as he suggested that he never believed that a player better than Maradona would ever spawn before seeing Messi up to his old tricks.

“I never thought I’d see a better player than Diego [Maradona]. Maradona was unbelievable and I was so much in awe of him, as everybody was in those days. But I think when you look at Messi, he does everything and more than Diego could do. I’m also a huge fan of Ronaldo, I’m a massive admirer of him. I think he’s one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, there’s no question about that. “But for me football is about watching it and getting joy from it, and when I watch Messi play it makes me feel joyous. He does four or five things in a game that just get you off your seat, and for me that’s the difference between the two of them."

Roy Keane

Choice: Lionel Messi

Messi is the only footballer that Roy Keane - who played with Ronaldo at Manchester United for two years - believes has no weaknesses. At first glance, you’d expect him to vote for his former teammate, Ronaldo, to not upset the applecart, and then you remember it’s Keane we’re talking about. Stating that he’s not one to ‘dish out praise’ for fun, the stubborn Irishman, per The Mirror, waxed lyrical about the Inter Miami ace.

"I was a big fan of Maradona growing up and of the current crop Ronaldo is good but Messi is the best I’ve ever seen. I don’t dish out praise lightly but Messi deserves it. I look for weaknesses in his game and I can’t find them."

Ryan Giggs

Choice: Cristiano Ronaldo

Keane’s former United teammate Ryan Giggs, however, has remained loyal to Ronaldo. Speaking in 2017, three years after his retirement, the Welshman was quoted voting for CR7 thanks to the days spent together at Old Trafford.

"Well obviously I played with Cristiano so I'm going to go with Cristiano. But they're both two great players. We're living in an era where you're seeing true legends at their best going head-to-head each season. "It's special to see but Cristiano has done it in Portugal, he's obviously done it in England and he's done it in La Liga and also on the national front with Portugal as well. I think Cristiano for me just pips it, but only just."

Iker Casillas

Choice: Cristiano Ronaldo

Iker Casillas' selection shouldn't come as a shock. The former Porto icon had the pleasure of lining up with Ronaldo on 228 different occasions, between 2009/10 and 2014/15. The Spaniard, one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history, didn’t give much thought to the debate when landing on his former teammate thanks to spending countless hours and days seeing him strut his stuff in the flesh.

Casillas was playing alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid in 2012 when he said: "I'd choose Cristiano over Messi because he's a player who gives us so much every season, and he's a player I spend time with every day.”

Vicente del Bosque

Choice: Lionel Messi

Vicente del Bosque, the man who led Spain to World Cup glory for the first time in 2010, admires both Messi and Ronaldo but edges his vote in favour of the former Messi. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, per Goal, in 2019, the seasoned boss claimed the Argentine was the ‘more natural’ out of the pair.

"He [Messi] almost always plays well. There are players who never do it wrong. He has an impressive regularity. He is a great player. "I'm staying with Messi. I see a more natural soccer player, from his time in the neighbourhood, playing with friends on the street. Even so, Cristiano has extraordinary courage, with physical and technical conditions as a great scorer, but I'm staying with Messi."

Final score: Messi 21 - 7 Ronaldo

So, how do they mark up against each other? It's important to understand that the reason why opinions are so poignant is that they differ so often - and everyone is entitled to their own. That said, however, it is a resounding victory for Messi, although most of the legends who answered the debate appreciate that both footballers have been exceptional throughout their careers.

No doubt a couple of these opinions will change over the coming years - Messi and Ronaldo aren’t finished just yet - but for now, Messi is the player who has left the biggest impression on his fellow footballing legends.