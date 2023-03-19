Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his eighth league goal for Al-Nassr on Saturday evening.

With his new team trailing 1-0 on home soil to Abha, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner rediscovered the Midas touch from a set-piece situation.

Like the Ronaldo of old, he rifled in a free-kick from all of 35 yards out to spark scenes of pure pandemonium inside Mrsool Park.

After levelling the scores at 1-1 against 10-man Abha, Ronaldo selflessly gave a penalty to fellow superstar Anderson Talisca, who duly converted from 12 yards.

A selfish footballer? We think not.

Video: Talisca's match-winning penalty vs Abha

All in all, it was a match to savour for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, a victory which moves them to within a point of Al-Ittihad at the top of the Saudi Pro League table.

But while a priceless victory was eventually secured, frustration levels would have been high in the home side's camp during the first half.

Abdulfattah Adam Ahmad Mohammed put Abha 1-0 ahead in the 26th minute of play, despite Al-Nassr dominating the play.

Towards the end of the first half, Ronaldo's frustration was clear for all to see when his teammate attempted to level the scores.

Midfielder Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem's shot from a similar distance to where Ronaldo eventually scored his free-kick from certainly falls into the 'epic fail' category.

Row Z took a hammering - and Ronaldo couldn't hide his disappointment while stationed inside the penalty area.

Video: Ronaldo's reaction after Al-Sulaiheem's effort

We feel your pain, Cristiano. No wonder Al-Sulaiheem is yet to score a goal in 17 appearances this season, eh?

Had Al-Sulaiheem been partaking in the Six Nations, he'd have nailed his technique.

Sadly for the Saudi Arabia international, he's a footballer, where the goals are only eight feet high.

What's next for Ronaldo, Al-Sulaiheem and Al-Nassr?

After the international break, Al-Nassr have three away league matches on the bounce against Al-Adalah, Al Feiha and Al-Hilal.

Those three fixtures could prove pivotal to their chances of winning the title for a 10th time.

Al-Nassr's last Saudi Pro League triumph came in 2018/19, while they finished as runner-up in 2019/20.

The onus is now firmly on Ronaldo, the world's highest-paid footballer by a considerable distance, to end the team's wait for the trophy.