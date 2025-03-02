Summary Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney are widely regarded as two of the greatest Man United players ever.

The two were dominant forces at different stages of the 21st century.

Former United defender Axel Tuanzebe claimed that one other former teammate was greater.

When you take a look at who have been some of the best Manchester United players of the last 15 years, two that will no doubt spring to mind are Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo. The attacking duo were the shining lights in some incredibly successful years for the football club, and also tried to resurrect it during the latter stages of their careers when things weren't going so well.

Very few have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to share a changing room with both players. Those who did have often spoken about how they were left in awe of their talents. But one former Red Devil sees things in a slightly different way.

Axel Tuanzebe grew up in the club's famed academy and began to get a sniff of first-team football from as early as the 2016/17 campaign. However, while he got to experience what it was like training with Rooney and Ronaldo, the now Ipswich Town man once revealed that a surprising former United star made an even bigger impression on him.

Related Manchester United's 25 Greatest Players Ever (Ranked) Manchester United's 25 greatest players ever have been ranked, featuring Sir Bobby Charlton, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, George Best & Roy Keane.

Tuanzebe Names Bastian Schweinsteiger as Best United Teammate

The German spent just 18 months at Old Trafford

Speaking in an interview for the Overlap Breakdown YouTube channel, the former Aston Villa and Napoli loanee revealed that it was in fact Bastian Schweinsteiger whom he regarded as his greatest teammate at Manchester United. The World Cup-winning midfielder joined the club back in 2015 for just £6.5 million from Bayern Munich, and the defender explained what it was like to come up against him in training.

"He was, I think, like 34, 35 at the time, I could not get anywhere near him. I'm 19 at this point, so I've got legs, I've got legs for days. I couldn't. He was three, four, five steps ahead of me. He knew how to control the ball and make me off balance, so I'm running full pelt, boom, he's taken this. "And in the box, incredible in the box, I've never seen a player... He had an ability to slow down time. Unbelievable, couldn't get anywhere near him."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tuanzebe and Schweinsteiger shared the pitch for just one game during their time at Manchester United, coming in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan.

Schweinsteiger's arrival at Old Trafford was met with great optimism and fanfare, with then chief executive Ed Woodward saying: "It’s fantastic to see a player like that come to Manchester United. When people see Bastian on the teamsheet, that’s going to send some shivers down the spine."

Yet, despite being one of the best modern-day German midfielders, things never quite panned out for the ex-Bayern Munich man and he was gone from the club in less than two years.

Related 11 Players with Most Assists in World Cup History (Ranked) GIVEMESPORT looks at the 11 players with the most assists in World Cup history, including David Beckham and Lionel Messi.

Where it Went Wrong For Schweinsteiger at Manchester United

The midfielder was banned from the first team dressing room on his birthday

Having been signed by Louis van Gaal during the Dutchman's second season at Old Trafford, Schweinsteiger initially played an important role in the first team, featuring in 17 of the first 20 Premier League games of the 2015/16 campaign. Injuries then ruled him out for the majority of the second half of the season, and at times, he did appear to struggle with the high-paced tempo of English football at his advanced age.

Despite his injury-hit season, the German would still link up with Germany for Euro 2016, and when he returned to Carrington, new manager José Mourinho immediately banned him from the first-team dressing room after deciding the midfielder was surplus to requirements.

"When I arrived on the first day, I trained with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and thought it was great, a player who has the vision and is amazing to play with," Schweinsteiger explained in a conversation with Gary Neville. "The next day, on my birthday, when I walked into Carrington, John Murtough [former United football director] was there and said that I wasn't allowed to walk into the dressing room; the coach had said so. No warning, nothing."

Related 10 Players Jose Mourinho Has Fallen Out With Jose Mourinho is one of the greatest managers of the 21st century but he has been involved in plenty of fall-outs over the years.

Ever the professional, Schweinsteiger continued to train well away from the first team and was eventually reintroduced to the squad after Mourinho admitted to being too harsh on the veteran. He would even manage to grab a goal that season before being shipped off to MLS side Chicago Fire.

Schweinsteiger's Manchester United Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 18 1 1 Champions League 6 0 0 Europa League 3 0 0 FA Cup 4 1 1 EFL Cup 2 0 0

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 02/03/2025.