Al-Nassr's poster boy Cristiano Ronaldo has been pictured seemingly making an obscene gesture towards Al-Hilal supporters after their constant chanting of Lionel Messi's name.

The damaging 2-0 defeat for Al-Nassr, courtesy of a brace from Odion Ighalo, combined with the deafening chorus of Messi’s name was enough to send the Portuguese ace over the edge.

Sharp-eyed supporters noticed the indecent gesture made by Ronaldo on the night as the 38-year-old grabbed his crotch.

Though there seems to a mutual respect between two of arguably football’s greatest ever, it seems there is still a burning discontent when the other’s name is heralded in his direction.

Ronaldo and Messi have locked horns a copious number of times over the last two decades but took part in an enthralling nine-goal matchup recently, with Paris Saint-Germain coming out 5–4 victors.

A warm embrace between the pair did the rounds on social media, showcasing the sweeter side of their fierce footballing rivalry.

Ronaldo’s reaction post-match

The former Manchester United forward was visibly unhappy with his side’s shortfall against Al-Hilal and threw a strop in fine Ronaldo fashion.

His in-game frustration led to a caution issued by Premier League referee Michael Oliver, when he took down an opponent just before the hour mark.

However, his most controversial action of the night came as he stepped foot onto the running track surrounding the pitch.

Ronaldo faced scrutiny for similar reasons during his time in England, which ultimately led to his departure.

One fan on Twitter commented on the situation: “Ronaldo can’t cope when people do this. He hates Messi’s name like no one else."

“At this point, I feel sorry for Ronaldo.” another added.

Although the illustrious duo may be at different points in their careers, their rivalry lives on and will undoubtedly prevail the test of time.

Nevertheless, his reaction post-match does not paint a brilliant picture of Ronaldo.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared in Saudi Arabia?

Treated like a king since his arrival, Ronaldo has managed 11 goals across his 13 games for the club in all competitions.

Yet, his debut season in the Middle East is primed to conclude without domestic glory as they sit three points adrift from league leaders Al-Ittihad having played one game more.

His most prominent outing for his newfound club was against Al-Wedha where he scored four goals across the 90 minutes, showing that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has not lost it.

Next on the agenda is Al-Wedha again, but this time in the King Cup of Champions semi-final.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo will hope to return to his usual goal-scoring form after playing out two games without a goal.

The Saudi Arabia outfit will resume domestic action against Al-Raed in nine days’ time, on Friday, 28 April.