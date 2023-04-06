Footage of a furious Roy Keane reacting to a Cristiano Ronaldo missed chance for Manchester United has gone viral.

During the 2004/05 season, United beat Southampton 3-0 thanks to goals from Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney and a late Ronaldo strike.

It was a campaign where United only finished third, behind Chelsea and Arsenal.

But the standards clearly hadn't dropped at Old Trafford with the likes of Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Keane, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Rooney demanding nothing but the very best.

And that was clear for all to see in the final minutes of match against Southampton in December.

United were leading 2-0 and the game was as good as over.

Despite that, Keane wasn't letting his teammates get complacent. Ronaldo felt the full force of that.

Roy Keane's reaction to Ronaldo's missed sitter

The Portuguese youngster was presented with a golden opportunity when Scholes' shot was parried by Kasey Keller. However, instead of rolling the ball into the net, Ronaldo went for an elaborate dink that he got completely wrong and blazed it over.

While it was never going to affect the outcome of the match, Keane was furious.

The cameras panned to the Irishman who let out a volley of abuse aimed towards his teammate.

While it's not confirmed, Keane appears to shout "Put it in the f***ing net you f***ing w**ker. F***ing prick" towards Ronaldo.

VIDEO: Keane abuses Ronaldo for his miss

Wow.

Minutes later Ronaldo, obviously, made amends with a brilliant volleyed finish to make it 3-0. However, his celebration was pretty muted - clearly still annoyed at himself for missing a sitter.

What's also interesting about the celebrations is that Keane is nowhere to be seen. He wasn't running over apologising for giving Ronaldo abuse for missing his chance earlier. Instead, he was probably thinking 'Well, that's your job' and walking back to the halfway line.

While many may feel Keane's treatment was too harsh, Ronaldo has previously spoken of just how much he helped him during his time at the club.

Ronaldo: Keane was my best ever captain

In an interview with Piers Morgan (yeah, that one), Ronaldo called Keane his 'best captain ever' while also praising Ferdinand.

“It means a lot because they [Keane and Ferdinand]… I was in the dressing room with them. They are part of my journey in football as well," Ronaldo said.

“As I mentioned many times, Roy Keane for me was my best captain ever.

“Rio Ferdinand helped me a lot. He was my neighbour, I was his neighbour. So very, very good guys.

“Not just because they speak good about me, but they were there in the dressing room.

“They are football players. They know how players think and behave, etc.”