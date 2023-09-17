Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo's free kick during a match struck a cameraman in the face, causing a hilarious moment on the field.

Al Nassr emerged victorious with a 3-1 win, showcasing their impressive form and strengthening their team chemistry.

Ronaldo's season in the Saudi Pro League has been exceptional so far, with seven goals and four assists in just five games, solidifying his status as one of the league's best players.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made the headlines once again, but this time for hilarious reasons as video footage has emerged of one of his free kicks striking a cameraman in the face during Al Nassr's match against Al-Raed. Over his career, the Portuguese star has been known for his exceptional ability when taking free kicks, but this one found a different kind of target as it struck the face of the poor figure manning the camera behind the goal.

The game saw Al Nassr continue their impressive form, emerging victorious with a 3-1 victory after goals from Sadio Mane, Talisca and Ronaldo sealed the deal. The result ensured the side won their fourth straight league game after losing both of their first two, and it's clear that the new squad are finding their feet together now.

It was a solid performance for Al Nassr and Ronaldo managed to get on the scoresheet, but should have done better with his free kick. Considering where it was taken from, the general expectation is to at least hit the target, but the former Manchester United man failed to do so and it was to the detriment of the cameraman stationed behind the goal.

What happened with Cristiano Ronaldo's free kick?

After picking up a free kick on the very edge of the Al-Raed area, Ronaldo stepped up to take the set piece and probably fancied his chances from such an inviting distance. Inches forward, and it would have been a penalty, but it still presented a pretty tasty opportunity to hit the back of the net.

Instead, the former Real Madrid man hit the face of the cameraman behind the goal as his effort curled around the wall and around the post. The poor figure was rocked by the strike and stumbled backwards with the impact. He clearly struggled to regain his footing as well, stumbling around a little before frustratingly kicking a box nearby. He clearly wasn't happy about the incident, but it's part and parcel of being situated so close to the goal.

How is Cristiano Ronaldo's season going so far?

Despite being 38 years old, Ronaldo has started this season in fine form and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. With the arrival of several major superstars in the Saudi Pro League this summer, there was a real risk of the legend being overshadowed by the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar and Sadio Mane, but his form has ensured he remains one of the best players in the league.

In just five games so far, the Portuguese man has already chalked up a superb 11-goal contributions, with seven goals and four assists under his belt so far. He's clearly taken to life in Saudi Arabia like a duck to water as he had a solid debut campaign last time out and has picked up where he left off this season as the table below highlights.

Cristiano Ronaldo games this season Goals Assists Al-Taawoun 0 0 Al-Fateh 3 1 Al-Shabab 2 1 Al-Hazem 1 2 Al-Raed 1 0

Whether you're team Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, there's no denying that the Al Nassr man is one of the very best footballers of all time, but even he isn't immune to hilarious errors like this free kick. Check out the video below to see the free kick in full.