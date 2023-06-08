A teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo has lifted the lid on what the forward is like in training, describing how he gets “angry.”

It is hardly a surprise, given the Portuguese star’s competitive nature.

Ronaldo has let his frustration boil over in matches, with him desperate to win at all times.

In April, the 38-year-old was recorded ranting at Al-Feiha players, telling them, “you don’t want to play” as they wasted time in a 0-0 draw, ensuring Al-Nassr lost ground in the title race.

Later that same month, he showed his disappointment after a 1-0 loss to Al-Wehda in the semi-finals of the King Cup.

He collapsed to his knees after the defeat, having also argued with his coaches at half-time.

And recently, footage went viral of Ronaldo acting as both a player and a manager during Al-Nassr’s match against Ettifaq.

He directed players where to pass the ball and where to go, desperate to get his side three points as they pursued the league title.

Ronaldo’s teammate lifts the lid on what he is like in training

That desire to win also spills over into his training behind the scenes.

Ronaldo has been praised for being a model professional by teammates in the past, with reports revealing that while at Juventus, he would turn up four hours early to prepare for football’s return from lockdown.

Former teammate Aaron Ramsey, who played alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in Italy, also went on the record to describe his teammate’s fitness regime.

“Nah, he’s always last in [the gym],” he told The Athletic in 2020. “He’s one of the best players in history and there’s no questioning his commitment to the game and to what he needs to do for himself.

“He’s first into the gym doing all his bits and bobs and then he wants to win every single match on the pitch.

“All the players do but there’s a real determination every single time.”

And those sentiments have been echoed by current Al-Nassr teammate, Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

The 26-year-old revealed that his teammate’s winning mentality even makes him angry in training sessions.

“Ronaldo's life is very serious,” he said, as per GOAL.

“He gets angry if he loses in training despite having won many European championships and individual titles.

“This is in addition to his early attendance at training before many others.

“I receive great support from Ronaldo. He stands by me greatly and he is the reason I attend training with great enthusiasm.

“I train with Cristiano, how can I not be excited?”

Saudi Pro League attracting further stars

Ronaldo is set to be joined in Saudi Arabia by more stars next year.

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante is one of the players reportedly on the move, with the Frenchman set to sign for Al-Ittihad according to Fabrizio Romano.

He could join Ronaldo’s former teammate Karim Benzema, who has already signed for the club.