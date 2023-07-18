Cristiano Ronaldo made his first outing of the season on Monday evening.

The Portuguese forward was in Al Nassr's starting lineup for their match against Celta Vigo at the Estádio Algarve in Portugal.

The 38-year-old played the opening 45 minutes and looked lively during his time on the pitch.

It all fell apart for Al Nassr after the break as they were beaten 5-0 by the La Liga side.

After the match, Ronaldo gave an extraordinary interview where he spoke about the Saudi League, potentially joining Lionel Messi in MLS and potentially returning to Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo on whether he would return to Europe

Ronaldo spoke to Portuguese media after the match and he dismissed any chance of him returning to Europe.

"No, that door is completely closed," he said, per the Metro. "I’m already 38-and-a-half years old and it’s not worth it.

"In my way of seeing football, I think Europe has lost a lot of quality. The only league that for me has a lot of quality and is at a higher level than all the others is the Premier League.

"The Spanish league does not have that great quality. The Portuguese league is a good league, but it is not a top, top league. The German league I think has also lost a lot. I’m sure I won’t play in Europe again. I want to play in Saudi Arabia."

Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo on whether he would join Lionel Messi in MLS

Ronaldo's eternal rival, Messi, was officially presented as an Inter Miami player last weekend.

20,000 fans turned out to DRV PNK Stadium to see him given a number 10 shirt.

Ronaldo was asked about potentially joining the Argentine in the MLS.

He wasn't having any of it, though.

He said: "I think the Saudi league is much better than the United States. My team is Al-Nassr."

Cristiano Ronaldo: Players are moving from Europe to Saudi Arabia because of me

A number of high-profile players have made the move from Europe to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are among the names that have already joined.

While many other big names have been linked with a move to the league and could follow soon, including Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Ronaldo was asked if he has been the catalyst for players to make the move from Europe to Saudi Arabia.

There was no doubt in Ronaldo's mind that he had played a major role.

"100 per cent. It's a fact," Ronaldo said, per the Daily Mail. "It was going to take a year, but it was six months. I was wrong for six months.

"But I knew this was going to happen because in the Italian league, when I went there, it was also dead and then rejuvenated.

"Where Cristiano goes, it generates greater interest and I knew it was going to be like that."

He continued: "In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi. In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league.

"Players who arrived aren't like what the president of the European Union said. Jota and Neves are young players."

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr?

It appears Ronaldo has no intention of leaving Al Nassr and will see out the rest of his career in Saudi Arabia.

He will next be in action on Thursday when Al Nassr take on Benfica.