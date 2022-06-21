Cristiano Ronaldo has an elite mentality like no other.

The Portuguese footballer's desire to be the best is absolutely astonishing.

Ronaldo puts in immense amounts of work and that's exactly why he's one of the greatest footballers that has ever lived.

Rio Ferdinand's comments about Ronaldo in September 2021 show just how ridiculous Ronaldo's work ethic is.

The duo were teammates at United for six years.

And Ferdinand gave an insight into Ronaldo's unmatched mentality in a chat with former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.

Joshua asked Ferdinand to name the best player he ever played with. Ferdinand responded with Ronaldo, before discussing his 'relentless' desire to be the best.

It makes for a great watch and you can view the discussion below...

Ferdinand said: "Ronaldo is just ridiculous. His desire to be the best was just relentless. I've never seen anything like it. Just a man possessed to get to the top and would do anything to get there.

“He was brave to take risks, he came over to another country. He was brave to remain the person that he was, and didn’t change really.

“He became obsessed with the sport that he chose and then drilled down into details which was building a team around himself.

“I went round his house one time and I walked in and he had about six/seven people siting in his front room. I said to him, ‘Cris, who are all these people, man?’

DERBY, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 15: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United is congratulated by Rio Ferdinand and Nani after scoring the third goal during the FA Cup sponsored by E.on Fifth Round match between Derby County and Manchester United at Pride Park on February 15, 2009 in Derby, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“He was like, ‘That’s my personal masseur, my nutritionist, my doctor, my physio, my chef.’

“He had all these people and back then no one was doing that. He was a visionary in that sense.

“He’s just looking for every little detail that’s going to enable him to improve.

“He’ll send me a picture and he’s doing deep water recovery sessions in the sea. He’s driven two hours to get there when he was in Turin with Juventus.

“Other people are at home or out at dinner. He’s just looking for that extra edge.”

Ronaldo continues to do ridiculous things on the football pitch.

Most professional footballers have hung up their boots by the time they hit their late 30s, but Ronaldo looks as if he has many years left in the tank.