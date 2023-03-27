After failing to score in his opening match, Cristiano Ronaldo has now comfortably found his feet in Saudi Arabia and has once again regained his starting position in the Portuguese national team.

During the most recent international break, Portugal have won two from two under new manager Roberto Martinez as Ronaldo has notched four goals to bring his international record to 122.

With his 197th appearance in the 4-0 win against Lichtenstein on Thursday, Ronaldo added another record to his tally as he became the all-time highest international appearance maker. On the night, he also helped himself to two goals to celebrate, as he did yesterday too in Portugal’s 6-0 win against Luxembourg.

Cristiano Ronaldo re-finding his goal scoring touch

Ronaldo’s two goals against Luxembourg means he has now scored 11 against the wealthy minnow nation, five more than he has managed against any other country.

The first of his goals yesterday was the simplest of finishes for the 38-year-old as he was perfectly positioned to turn in a Nuno Mendes knock down into an empty net. For the second, he ran on to a well-placed Bruno Fernandes pass before tucking the ball past the on-rushing goalkeeper.

Despite his double, one other moment from Ronaldo on the night did threaten to steal the show as he received a yellow card for simulation.

Cristiano Ronaldo's dive

With Portugal leading 4-0 in the 57th minute and Ronaldo on for a hat-trick, the Al-Nassr man nutmegged Luxembourg’s Maxime Chanot as he approached the penalty area before comically throwing himself at his opponent looking for a penalty.

He then also had the audacity to appeal for the foul despite the hundreds of cameras clearly showing his attempt to cheat.

Fortunately, the referee saw straight through the deception and showed Ronaldo a yellow card for his dive. A few minutes later in the 65th minute, he was replaced by Benfica’s rising star Gonçalo Ramos having failed to complete his hat-trick, but having further extended some of his phenomenal international records.

Ronaldo now has a record 198 international appearances to his name along with a ridiculous 122 goals as he further extended his lead at the top of the international and all-time rankings. The 38-year-old now has 832 goals in his career and doesn’t seem to be planning on stopping any time soon.

It would surprise absolutely nobody if Ronaldo kept playing into his 40s such is the peak physical condition he keeps himself in and now, given he is playing in Saudi Arabia, you’d expect the footballing star to keep his goal tally moving along at quite a rate.