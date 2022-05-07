Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest free-kick takers of all-time.

Ronaldo has scored so many memorable goals from dead-ball situations.

His free-kick against Portsmouth, which left David James bamboozled, was incredible.

His last-minute strike against Spain at the 2018 World Cup was ridiculous.

But arguably his best free-kick came on May 5, 2009, against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Manchester United took a one-goal lead into the second leg of their semi-final tie against Arsenal.

Park Ji-Sung's eighth minute goal doubled their advantage, before Ronaldo added to their lead with a quite extraordinary strike from a set-piece.

United were given a free-kick some 40 yards out.

Despite Ronaldo standing over the ball and being one of the greatest free-kick takers in the world, Arsenal decided to only put two men in the wall.

The Gunners clearly didn't fancy Ronaldo's chances of scoring from the free-kick.

It was so far out that, just before Ronaldo struck the ball, ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley uttered the words: "Too far out for Ronaldo to think about it..."

Seconds later, Ronaldo made Tyldesley look silly as he lashed the ball with some venom at goal. Manuel Almunia was completely deceived as the ball crashed into the net.

A stunned Tyldesley then said: "OH! Absolutely sensational! It went through Almunia [who was] beaten for pace. Manchester United have scored twice in little more than 10 minutes here! Cristiano Ronaldo has matched the scorcher he scored in Porto!"

Yet another reason why you should never, ever doubt Ronaldo.

Now 38, Ronaldo continues to play at a very high level and, while he's found free-kicks harder to score in recent times, he managed to net from a set piece in consecutive games for Al-Nassr and Portugal in March.

His tally of 60 free-kick goals means he is currently joint-ninth in the list of most prolific free-kick takers of all-time.

He'll need to score 17 more free-kicks to match Juninho Pernambucano's record.

It looks a step too far but, with Ronaldo, you just never know.