Football royalty Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted at the Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fight on Sunday night wearing a rather lush looking watch worth over $1.5 million.

The most followed person on Instagram was in attendance in Saudi Arabia to watch Tommy Fury defeat Jake Paul via split decision, and fans were quick to notice his shining Franck Muller watch.

Priced at $1,500,000 USD (£1,236,855), the Cintree Curvex Tourbillon 0001 is just one in Ronaldo’s extremely expensive watch collection.

Now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia following his rather controversial and well documented departure from Premier League giants Manchester United, Ronaldo made the short journey from Riyadh to the Diriyah Arena with his son to watch the fight on Sunday.

Fury defeated Paul in the grudge match via split decision, ending Paul’s unbeaten record in the process. Two judges had the fight in favour of the Brit, whilst the other judge on the night backed the American.

The bout lasted the full eight rounds, with The Problem Child even securing a knockdown in the final few moments. However, it wasn't enough to swing the fight in his favour.

Brothers Logan and Tyson were both ringside watching the fight, with the latter the happier come the final bell.

After two years of online jabs and heckling, the pair finally settled their beef in the ring. Following his defeat, Paul claimed he had been sick during his camp and welcomed the possibility of a rematch fight with Fury in the near future.

Ronaldo was picked up by the cameras several times with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr as well as boxing greats, including Deontay Wilder and Mike Tyson.

Reportedly earning £173m-per-year at Al-Nassr, the 38-year-old looked relaxed, donning a pair of sunglasses and a designer shirt.

The Daily Mail has reported that Ronaldo’s watch collection is worth over £5 million, and the one he wore on Sunday takes up a lot of that value.

As well as the watches, the Portuguese striker boasts a staggering collection of cars as well, worth over £18 million, including a £750,000 McLaren Senna.

Since joining Al-Nassr after his Manchester United contract was terminated by mutual agreement, Ronaldo has scored eight goals in five appearances, including four goals against Al-Wehda FC.

