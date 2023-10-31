Highlights Messi's World Cup victory solidifies his status as the greatest footballer of all time, with Ronaldo's rivalry coming to an end.

Ronaldo's laughing emojis on Instagram suggest agreement with dismissive comments about Messi's Ballon d'Or win.

Ronaldo's comment sparks controversy and leaves the impression that he agrees with the criticism.

Cristiano Ronaldo has raised eyebrows with a comment on Instagram after Lionel Messi won a record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or award on Monday. The legendary Portuguese forward, whose competitive rivalry with Messi has spanned 15 years, appears to have made his feelings clear via the social media platform.

Messi earned a standing ovation from the audience inside the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris after he was presented with his latest Ballon d’Or by Inter Miami co-owner and former England captain David Beckham. The 36-year-old was the overwhelming favourite to win this year’s accolade ever since inspiring Argentina to glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last December.

READ MORE: Didier Drogba's reaction praised as Ballon d’Or audience boo during Emiliano Martinez’s speech

Becoming a world champion with Argentina was Messi’s lifelong ambition and many football fans around the globe concur that the South American cemented his status as the greatest footballer of all time by lifting the one trophy that had evaded him for so long. In terms of his rivalry with Ronaldo, meanwhile, many fans and pundits would argue that Messi has emerged victorious as the two superstars gradually wind down their extraordinary careers.

Asked if his rivalry with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo is now over, Messi was quoted by @AlbicelesteTalk as saying: “It was an epic competition between brackets. Athletically, he was very good and I think we benefited from each other because we are both very competitive and he also always wants to win over everyone and everything.

“I think it was a very beautiful period for us and for those who love football in general. What we have done all this time is very appreciable because as they say it is easy to reach the top but difficult to stay. We stayed at the top for ten or fifteen years, I'm not sure how many, and it was very difficult. It was very difficult to continue at this level and I think it was a great thing and a beautiful memory for everyone who enjoys football.”

However, Ronaldo has received criticism for a comment made on Instagram on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Messi’s Ballon d’Or triumph. Reacting to dismissive comments made by Tomas Roncero, editor-in-chief of Spanish newspaper AS, Ronaldo left a series of laughing emojis.

Per @AlbicelesteTalk, Roncero said: “Hello friends what we knew has happened, they were going to give another Ballon d’Or to Messi. He went to retire at Miami, but he was already looking like retired at PSG to prepare for the World Cup, he won the World Cup, yes, well, but with six penalties.

“The World Cup was 10 months ago, we’re in November. Messi has eight Ballon d’Ors well, he should’ve have five, he has the Ballon d’Ors of Iniesta/Xavi, Lewandowski who won six trophies in one season and Haaland who was the top scorer of everything.”

Ronaldo isn’t silly and knows the reaction that his comment on Instagram would cause. While nobody can say for certain that his comment means he definitely agrees with Roncero’s opinion, that’s certainly the impression it’s given off.