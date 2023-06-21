Cristiano Ronaldo was buzzing after achieving a new Guinness World Record on Tuesday night.

The 38-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, entered the record books after becoming the first male player to make 200 international appearances.

Ronaldo earned his 200th cap for Portugal against Iceland in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Reykjavik - and, unsurprisingly, the legendary forward scored the winning goal.

In the 89th minute, Ronaldo netted the only goal of the game. This was the 123rd international goal of his extraordinary career.

What did Ronaldo say after achieving new Guinness World Record?

Ronaldo was interviewed by UEFA after the match and gave a brilliant interview, expressing his delight with his latest achievement.

Asked to describe the feeling of scoring the winning goal on his record-breaking 200th appearance, Ronaldo responded: “So happy. It’s the kind of moment that you never expect, to reach 200 caps. For me it’s an unbelievable achievement.”

“To be in the Gunners World Records is amazing,” the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend added, with a beaming smile on his face. “Of course, scoring the winning goal makes it even more special, so I have to say thank you to the stadium, to Iceland, the people, the fans, the stadium for having this kind of party for me.

“Also to the Portugal national team, the federation. I’m so happy. It’s a special day. I have to say thank you to all of them. They made my day. They made my night, let’s say it that way.

“It’s not night, they made my day, let’s say it that way!”

Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality: Still elite

Ronaldo is 38 years old and has achieved pretty much everything in football but you can tell just how much this particular achievement means to him. He was genuinely thrilled.

The Al-Nassr forward clearly still has the hunger to score more goals, win more games, and set more records.

It’s this elite mentality that has allowed Ronaldo to scale such lofty heights, and remain at the very top of his profession, over the past 20 years.