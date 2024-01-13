Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, with him earning £173 million per year at Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo's endorsement deals, most notably his lifetime deal with Nike, and business ventures contribute significantly to his overall wealth.

Ronaldo also makes a significant sum from social media posts, with the 38-year-old the most followed user on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth continues to grow as he sees out the latter stage of his career. The Portuguese superstar - now 38 - is enjoying the twilight period of his playing days in the Saudi Pro League playing for Al-Nassr. Such is the modern world, playing football in Saudi Arabia means one thing in particular: a hefty wage. Ronaldo is believed to be somewhat a trailblazer for the barrage of players, perhaps past their best years, to also lap up the financial benefits of the Middle East.

Granted, it means that Ronaldo, who has played for the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus, may not finish his career at the top level of football. But one thing is for certain: he will be nowhere near short of cash. While that can be attributed to the copious amounts of money his free-scoring habits have yielded since emerging on the scene as a fresh-faced teenager, there is much more to Ronaldo’s full bank account than meets the eye.

Inarguably still one of football’s poster boys at the ripe old age of 38, Ronaldo is continuing to rake in money outside the sport thanks to his businesses and sponsorship deals. But what is the net worth of the Madrid and Portugal icon? Let’s take a closer look into the sponsorship deals that bloat his bank balance, his hefty Al-Nassr wage and the houses and cars he has purchased along the way.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Senior Career Statistics (as of 13/01/24) Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Real Madrid 438 450 131 55 6 Manchester United 346 145 64 51 4 Juventus 134 101 22 13 1 Al-Nassr 44 38 13 6 0 Sporting CP 31 5 6 1 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Cristiano Ronaldo’s overall net worth

Forbes named him highest-paid athlete in 2023

Per talkSPORT, the perennial goalscorer has an estimated net worth around the £500 million mark – which, on its own, is just simply outstanding, especially on the notion that he has reached the tail-end of his brilliant career. After earning an eye-catching £107 million at the start of 2023, per Forbes, he became the world’s highest-paid athlete – but that’s not where the increase in net worth stops.

His overall earnings - and net worth - would’ve only been boosted tenfold since joining Al-Nassr. Doubling his salary when he joined, he became the highest-earning footballer in the world, but the Saudi Pro League outfit’s hefty expenditure has paid dividends. Ronaldo has scored 38 goals and notched a further 13 assists in his 44-game Al-Nassr career, all while earning a sport-leading wage on a weekly basis.

Wages

Thanks to his innate goalscoring exploits, Ronaldo was able to command a hefty wage at Al-Nassr. Not only that, but the widespread attention his name gives is incomprehensible – one that you cannot put a figure on. Ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé as football’s highest-earner, his £173 million-per-year contract with his current employers dwarfs that of the aforementioned quartet.

Seven of the top 10 highest earners earn their corn in the Middle East, though they all fail to reach Ronaldo’s outrageously high wage – with Saudi Pro League star triumvirate Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mané and Jordan Henderson among those unable to hold themselves in the same regard as the Real Madrid cult hero.

His monstrous take home equates to £19,749 per hour, £473,972 per day, £3,326,923 per week and a ridiculous £14,416,667 per year. Just extraordinary. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract expires in the summer of 2025, by which point he will be 40 years of age. Whether Al-Nassr will be willing to prolong his stay is unknown, but given his status as a global icon, not just within the realms of football, and the financial benefits that comes with it - extending his stint would be a wise decision.

Cristiano Ronaldo's wage breakdown Per Hour £19,749 Per Day £473,973 Per Week £3,326,923 Per Month £14,416,667 Per Year £173,000,000 Per squaremile

Portugal star has lifetime contract with Nike

Being one of football’s best-ever players comes with a great number of the biggest brands in the world wanting to be your sponsor - it's as simple as that. As such, Ronaldo has been lucky enough to strike endorsement deals with Armani, TAG Heuer, Kickoff, Herbalife, Livescore, Clear, Binance, PokerStars and Castrol over the years - and he will continue to have sponsorship deals arrive in his box post-retirement.

That said, his most notable sponsorship deal is with global sportswear brand, Nike. Joining the likes of basketball deity trio LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant, the former Manchester United striker is the only footballer to have a lifetime sponsorship pact with the sportswear giants after his arch-rival Messi parted ways with them to join Adidas almost a decade ago in 2005.

Joining on a lifetime deal when he moved to the Premier League for his first spell with the Red Devils, Ronaldo became the third sportsperson to become part of Nike’s limited roster, with his sponsorship deal coming just 12 months after James’. During his career, he has worn 60 different kinds of boots from Nike after signing a deal worth $1 billion. On the back of his multitude of endorsements, it is believed that Ronaldo earned a huge $90 million across the calendar year of 2023, per Forbes.

Businesses

Ronaldo has made waves in fashion and hotels

His sponsorship deals do, however, cover just a fraction of what the forward earns. Like many other footballers, Ronaldo has ventured into the business world and may join the likes of Michael Owen, Louis Saha and Mathieu Flamini as footballers who have become richer after retirement thanks to an array of business-like initiatives. Flamini is the best example of a footballer who succeeded away from the pitch, with the former Arsenal man now worth £10 billion.

That said, given how much he currently earns on the field, it seems unfathomable that more money will come his way once he hangs up his boots – but his businesses will be a regular flow of income when he decides to call time on his trophy-ladened playing days.

Back in 2006, Ronaldo opened a fashion boutique under his moniker ‘CR7’ on the island of Madeira and then opened a second in the Portugal capital two years later. 'CR7' not only sells clothing including underwear, but also leisure and home products. Across the years, he has also managed to own a range of hotels – under the name Pestana CR7 - in a series of cities from all corners of the globe: Lisbon, New York, Marrakech and Madrid.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, named as the second-richest couple in world football, also have a hair transplant clinic set-up in Marbella, Spain. Combining forces with a leading specialist in the field, Dr Miguel Paiva, the clinic offers an array of treatments, which are believed to be the latest and most advanced.

Social media earnings

Ronaldo is the most-followed Instagram user

Ronaldo is just on a completely different planet than any other athlete, from all sports, when it comes to media value for his sponsors – and brands know this, hence how highly sought-after he is. Back in February 2021, the Portuguese talisman became the first person in the world – from all facets of life - to reach 500 million followers across social media sites Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, once again proving his global attraction.

According to CNN, Ronaldo is the top earner on Instagram. Making an eye-catching $3.23 million per post on the aforementioned social media site, the centre forward is the most-followed user, too, with north of 600 million followers – and with more followers comes more revenue. His social media presence reportedly generated $474 million in value for Nike in 2018, which, from Nike's perspective, will be music to their ears. If their partnership has plateaued at that rate, or even better, grown with momentum, it would take them around the two-year mark to regain their initial investment.

Cristiano Ronaldo's social media followings (as of 13/01/24) Social Media Site Followers Facebook 168 million Twitter 110 million Instagram 615 million Total 893 million

Home and car collection

So, it’s all well and good having this money dwelling in your bank account, but what exactly do high-profile footballers – and Ronaldo, in this particular case – splash the cash on? From his time spent playing for Los Blancos, he owns a Madrid-based villa worth a whopping £500 million – one which he rents out to those affluent enough to spend £8,800-a-month.

The highest goal-scorer of all time also owns a £15 million apartment in New York as part of his assembly of properties, while it is reported by talkSPORT that he also owns private land on Madeira Island in his native country of Portugal. Before finding him and his family a new house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo was forced to find a stop gap – and that he did.

Ronaldo was spending £250,000-a-month on a lavish hotel suite for him and his family upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia, though - after weeks of searching - he eventually found a home. His love affair with motor vehicles, much like his obsession for the top houses, takes up a large chunk of his week-to-week spending, with his car collection impressive enough to make you weak at the knees.

Somehow, he boasts a collection headed by 'a one of only ten' Bugatti Centodieci, worth a hefty £8.5 million. Alongside his limited-edition car, he owns a Bugatti Chiron, Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, which is just the tip of the iceberg. His whole collection also includes a few extra Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Rolls-Royce motors.