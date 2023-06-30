Cristiano Ronaldo has angered locals as construction continues on his post-retirement dream home near Lisbon.

After he hangs up his boots, the 38-year-old Al-Nassr star is expected to split his time between Madrid and his yet-to-be-completed mansion close to the Portuguese coast.

The property has caused its fair share of problems since work began on it three years ago - and it is expected that it will still be another 12 months before it is ready for Ronaldo and his family to move in, per The Daily Mail.

The delays have meant that the project is now well over its initial £10 million budget - with the final cost now expected to be close to £28m. Naturally, when you're making the sort of money Ronaldo is in the Saudi Pro League, that figure is unlikely to cause too much alarm.

Of bigger concern to Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, will be the fact that construction of the mansion has left their new neighbours fuming.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo's neighbours are angry about his new £28m Lisbon mansion

According to Portuguese outlet Look, locals have grown increasingly "fed up" with the impact the building work is having on their lives.

Some have even mockingly dubbed the property 'Pharaoh Ronaldo's pyramid'.

"They've been building for three years. The house is so big it looks like a hospital," vented one homeowner in the area.

"My street has been closed for months, my garden is full of dust. All because of Pharaoh Ronaldo's pyramid!"

A recent video of the mansion suggests that those complaints are certainly justified - with the property looking more like a building site than a luxury home.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo's dream family home still looks half-finished after three years of work

Not the sort of site you would want to look out upon first thing in the morning, is it?

Some residents have even expressed doubt over whether Ronaldo will ever move in, given that he has signed a multi-year deal with the Sadi Arabian government, which is set to continue long after his playing career ends.

What will Cristiano Ronaldo's £28m 'dream home' look like?

Although construction appears to have slowed to a crawl, a CGI image of how the finished property is set to look has been released. You can check it out below.

Ronaldo actually attempted to purchase a local golf course in order to make way for his sprawling new mansion. In the end, he paid an undisclosed sum to the facility so that they would relocate their clubhouse.

That compensation is said to be one of the reasons behind the £18m overspend on the project so far.

When it is completed, though, the property will include a massive glass swimming pool, complete with an underwater walkway. Ronaldo has also reportedly insisted on a master bedroom measuring at least 1,000 square feet.

With these sort of demands, it's not entirely surprising that the mansion is estimated to be Portugal's most expensive residential property development.

If and when he eventually moves in, Ronaldo looks set to have a few fences to mend with the local community.