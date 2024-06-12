Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his brilliance with a stunning goal in Portugal's 3-0 victory over Ireland.

With a brace in the friendly, Ronaldo proved he's still a force to be reckoned with ahead of Euro 2024.

Alternative footage of the goal was filmed from the stands, and it makes the left-footed effort look even better.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted an incredible goal as Portugal defeated the Republic of Ireland 3-0 in a warm-up friendly ahead of Euro 2024. The Al-Nassr forward scored a brace as he geared up towards what could be his final major international tournament.

Roberto Martinez's men head to Germany as one of the favourites to lift the trophy they last won in 2016 with the likes of Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Rafael Leao making up a frightening attacking line-up. Being in Group F with Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia, there will be an expectation for the nation to finish in top spot and progress to the knockout rounds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals in European Championship history, netting 14 times in the competition.

Despite being 39 years old and speculation over his place as a regular starter for his country, Ronaldo staked his claim on a placing in the line-up ahead of Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Paris Saint-Germain's Goncalo Ramos for the Euro 2024 curtain raiser.

Ronaldo's Goal From Alternative Angles

It gets better with every viewing

Joao Felix had opened the scoring in the first half in Portugal before Ronaldo announced he was ready for the upcoming major competition with a stunning strike into the far corner. The goal looked wonderful initially, but alternate footage from the crowd has shown just how impressive it was.

After trapping the ball expertly from a long ball, the Portuguese superstar eased past the defender with a couple of rapid step-overs before unleashing a ferocious effort into the far corner with his left foot. Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher was rooted to the spot in the Irish goal as the ball rifled past him. View the goal from different angles below:

The Real Madrid and Manchester United legend is still one of the most feared forwards in world football, and he doubled his tally in the final game before the start of the tournament with another left-footed strike, this time into the other top corner. Ronaldo proved himself to be one of the most two-footed players in world football, while he can also hurt opponents with his brilliant heading ability.

Ronaldo's Brilliant Season

The Portugal ace can still find the net

Many had written CR7 off after he secured a move to the Saudi Pro League in early 2023, but the striker has gone from strength to strength in the Middle Eastern division. Ronaldo netted 44 times in only 45 appearances for his club in the 2023/24 campaign as he established his place as Portugal's leading forward.

Euro 2024 will almost certainly be the final time he takes to the field in the continental competition, and it could even be the last international tournament of his long and storied career. He will be 41 by the time the World Cup rolls around in the summer of 2026, and it could just be a bridge too far for the mercurial forward. However, football fans across the globe have learned not to dismiss any possibility when it comes to one of the greatest players of all time.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 12/06/2024)