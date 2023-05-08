It's looking increasingly likely that Cristiano Ronaldo's first season with Al-Nassr will end without him lifting a trophy.

The team have already been eliminated from all cup competitions, with the Saudi Pro League their only chance left for glory in 2022/23.

But after results on Monday, it's going to be an uphill task for Ronaldo and his colleagues - to say the very least.

In the day's earlier kick-off, Al-Nassr were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Al-Khaleej, who're just above the relegation zone.

The result means the men in yellow and blue trail league leaders Al-Ittihad, despite the fact they've played a game more.

You get the feeling Ronaldo was not a happy man behind-the-scenes.

Indeed, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner cut a frustrated figure somewhat at the full-time whistle.

Shortly after the game's conclusion, Ronaldo sportingly gave his match jersey to a member of the opposing team.

But then one of the Al-Khaleej staff tried to get a selfie with the global icon, which pushed him over the edge.

Ronaldo was evidently not in the mood for a picture and lightly shoved the person away, before walking towards the tunnel.

To be fair to the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward, the last thing you want after a poor result is a phone being waved in your face by someone from the opposing side.

Check out the footage...

Video: Ronaldo was not in the mood for a selfie after Al-Nassr 1-1 Al-Khaleej

Yeah, the Al-Khaleej staff member went a bit too far, and it wasn't as if Ronaldo pushed him violently.

Al-Nassr missed golden chance to win the match late on

What would have made Ronaldo even angrier at full-time is the fact Al-Nassr should have secured a 2-1 victory late on.

Deep into stoppage-time, they were presented with a relatively easy chance to bag a winner, but one of Ronaldo's teammates inexplicably fired the ball wide when it looked easier to score.

Ouch...