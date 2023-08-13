Al-Nassr were crowned Arab Club Champions Cup winners for the first time in their history on Saturday afternoon after defeating Al-Hilal; and they have a lot to thank Cristiano Ronaldo for. To say the Portuguese superstar was influential in their victory is an understatement.

Al-Nassr were staring at defeat with just under 20 minutes of the game remaining. They were 1-0 down after Michael's opener and had been reduced to 10 men following Abdulelah Al-Amri's red card.

But Ronaldo always seems to produce his best when his team needs him the most and he single-handedly turned the game on its head. The legendary footballer netted an equaliser with 16 minutes remaining as he tapped home from close range.

The game went to extra-time and, despite Al-Nassr's numerical disadvantage, Ronaldo was able to put his side ahead. Seko Fofana's long-range effort rebounded off the bar and straight to Ronaldo, who headed the ball into the back of the net.

Al-Hilal pushed and pushed for an equaliser but the 10 men of Al-Nassr held firm to clinch the title. Ronaldo was forced off injured late on but celebrated wildly alongside his teammates after the final whistle.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Sergej Milinković-Savić is named Player of the Match

Ronaldo was presented with multiple awards after the final whistle. He was given an award for being the top scorer of the tournament with six goals, while he was also handed the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy as captain of his side.

But one award he did not receive was the award given to the best player in the final. The organisation gave that particular award to Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, who ended up on the losing side.

Ronaldo's reaction to the Serbian being given the award was captured and its fair to say he didn't agree with the decision. The 38-year-old was not amused and could be seen making his case to one of the individuals responsible for giving out the award, according to Marca. Ronaldo could be seen holding up two fingers to the individual - symbolising the two goals he scored in the final - while he also had a bemused look on his face.

Ronaldo's mentality really is something else. He had already helped his side to the title and won an indivudal award, but he still wanted more. It's an attitude which explains why he has been so successful throughout his career and why he continues to excel at 38 years old.

So, did Ronaldo deserve to win the award for best player in the final? View his highlights from the match below...

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say after Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Hilal?

Ronaldo took to Instagram after the game to share his pleasure at winning his first title with Al-Nassr.

He wrote: "Extremely proud to helped the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time! Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my familly and friends for always being by my side! Fantastic support by our fans! This also belongs to you!"

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

It's a quick turnaround for Al-Nassr, who play their opening Saudi Pro League game of the season against Al-Ettifaq on Monday 12th August. It is currently unknown whether Ronaldo will be available to play due to the injury he sustained in the Arab Club Champions Cup final.