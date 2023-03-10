Cristiano Ronaldo's angry reaction to opposition fans chanting the name of his long-time rival Lionel Messi has been doing the rounds online this morning.

The former Manchester United star was handed his first league defeat since joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr last night, which also saw his team lose control of the first place spot in the Saudi Pro League.

And it is fair enough to say that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo cut a very frustrated figure as he was taunted by opposition fans following the 1-0 loss to title rivals Al-Ittihad.

Managing just one shot on target throughout the big clash against Nuno Espirito Santo's side, opposition fans taunted Ronaldo by chanting the name of his long-time rival Lionel Messi.

Videos: Ronaldo reacting to fans chanting Messi's name

And with many fans believing that the Argentinian legend's recent World Cup victory settled the Ronaldo vs Messi debate, it was clear that the 'Messi' chants got under Ronaldo's skin.

In response, Ronaldo is seen sarcastically nodding along to the chants before shrugging his shoulders and shaking his head in disapproval at the bold chants.

Following the full-time whistle, the frustrated number 7 also ripped off his captain's armband and kicked out at a bunch of water bottles before storming down the tunnel.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo got on so far in Saudi Arabia?

Ronaldo's beginning to life in Saudi Arabia had been going so well, scoring eight goals in his first five league games. However, with the 38-year-old having drawn blanks in his last two games for Al-Nassr, it seems that the honeymoon period is over in Riyadh.

And to rub salt into the wounds, now title leaders Al-Ittihad also tweeted a clip of Ronaldo getting tackled with the caption: "Where is Ronaldo?"

However, despite his angry on-pitch reaction to the loss, Ronaldo has faced adversity many times in his 20-year career, and we are sure that he will bounce back from the agonising defeat well.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner posted to Twitter following the loss: "Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead. Thank you Al-Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you."