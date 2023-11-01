Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo featured for Al-Nassr in their Kings Cup of Champions match against Al-Ettifaq, which went into extra time. Sadio Mane scored the winning goal in the 107th minute.

Al-Nassr had a goal controversially disallowed in the first half due to Ronaldo being offside. Ronaldo frustrated reaction has gone viral.

Ronaldo was lucky to avoid a second yellow card after his protests. Despite going down to 10 men, Al-Nassr held on to win the match. Ronaldo will look to continue his impressive goal-scoring form in their upcoming league clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo featured as Al-Nassr progressed to the quarter-finals of the Kings Cup of Champions on Tuesday evening. Ronaldo, along with the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozović, Talisca and Sadio Mane were all in Al-Nassr's starting lineup for their match against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq at Al-Awwal Park.

In a game marred by controversial refereeing decisions, it was Al-Nassr who secured the victory and a place in the last eight of the competition. Neither side were able to find a winner in the opening 90 minutes and so the game went to extra-time. Sadio Mane proved to be the hero for the home side as he scored the only goal of the game in the 107th minute.

Al-Nassr have goal controversially disallowed against Al-Ettifaq

Al-Nassr thought they had taken the lead in the first half when a cross from the left-hand side was tapped home at the back post by Talisca. However, after intervention from VAR, the goal was overturned as Ronaldo was adjudged to have been interfering with play while standing in an offside position.

The legendary 38-year-old, who had been booked earlier in the game for dissent, was not a very happy man at all. View the disallowed goal and Ronaldo's subsequent protests below...

Cristiano Ronaldo's wild reaction to Al-Nassr's disallowed goal vs Al-Ettifaq

Ronaldo's actions shortly after the goal had been disallowed have gone viral on social media. After a string of questionable decisions, the Al-Nassr forward could be seen calling for the referee to be replaced. Shared by X user (formerly Twitter) @TotalCristiano, the video has gone viral attracting over 730k views and 17k 'likes'. View it below...

As amusing as Ronaldo's actions are, it could be argued he was lucky to not be sent off by the referee. He was already on a yellow card and the referee may have been justified had he shown him his second booking of the evening.

The former Manchester United man's mood wouldn't have been helped when Talisca was sent off moments later for an off-the-ball incident. But, despite going down to 10 men, Al-Nassr kept their opponents at bay and managed to battle to victory.

Ronaldo, who had earlier been mocked by Al-Ettifaq fans who changed Lionel Messi's name at him, thoroughly enjoyed Mane's winner and he made sure to get revenge on the away supporters while celebrating his teammate's goal.

What next for Al-Nassr

Among the clubs that have joined Al-Nassr in the last eight of the Kings Cup of Champions include Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. Al-Hilal, which feature the likes of Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic, cruised past Al-Hazm as they won 3-0. Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante's Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, defeated Al Feiha 3-0.

Al-Nassr return to action on Saturday 4th November when they welcome Al-Khaleej to Al-Awwal Park for their Saudi Pro League clash. Al-Nassr are currently second in the table having amassed 25 points from their opening 11 matches and are easily expected to defeat Al-Khaleej, who are languishing in 13th. Ronaldo has been on fire this season, scoring 11 times in 10 league matches, and he will be looking to keep that streak going this weekend.