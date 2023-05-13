Cristina Gutierrez and Fraser McConnell have revealed how they feel Lewis Hamilton's support as they compete for his team in Extreme E.

The pair have started the Hydro X-Prix weekend in fine style with them winning round three of the Extreme E championship in Scotland.

They crossed the line in second place but leaders Andretti were handed a time penalty to demote them to second, leaving the X44 Vida Carbon Racing pair to take victory as Gutierrez guided them home after McConnell had got them off to a strong start in the Grand Final.

They've looked quick for much of the weekend, with them on top in qualifying earlier on in the day, and they'll be looking to double up tomorrow when round four of the championship takes place at the same venue.

Extreme E might be a relatively new motorsport championship, but it has plenty of high profile involvement with the likes of Hamilton, Jenson Button, and Nico Rosberg all forming teams on the current 2023 grid.

Indeed, Hamilton's are the reigning champions having taken the 2022 title with Gutierrez and Sebastien Loeb behind the wheel, and they will be looking to defend their crown with seven more rounds to come in the season.

Performances like today's in Scotland will help their cause no end, of course, and drivers Gutierrez and McConnell spoke about Hamilton's involvement with the team that carries his name.

Not at the event in Scotland, as he prepares for a triple header with F1 starting next weekend, the driver duo said that they still regularly feel his support and presence at the press conference after their victory:

"Each time we race for sure, he's watching and supporting us," said Gutierrez. "We can feel his support and all the team are very happy and can feel it too.

"I haven't looked at my phone yet but I'm sure he's watching and happy," added McConnell.

Hamilton has many ventures that he is involved in and obviously has a love of motorsport too.

He was at the BTCC meeting at the start of the season at Donington Park, cheering on his brother, and he clearly also has an interest in off-road racing.

With the sport on home soil this weekend in the UK, as well, it'll no doubt be even sweeter for him to see his team win and to hear the national anthem playing out on the podium ceremony - let's see if there's a repeat of the feat on Sunday.