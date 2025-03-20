Croatia and France will go head-to-head in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final clash on Thursday night in a highly anticipate match up.

Zlatko Dalic's side have claimed just two wins in their last six games in all competitions and are winless in their last three, with a 1-1 draw against Portugal last time out in November as they finished second behind the Selecao in their Nations League group. Didier Deschamps' team on the other hand have won four of their last five games including a big 3-1 win over Italy last time out which helped them win their group.

Both teams have some selection decisions to make ahead of the game, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

Croatia Team News

Luka Modric still going

Despite nearing the age of 40, Luka Modric continues to be selected for his country and is available to line up once more in this game.

Dalic will be without Luka Sucic and Igor Matanovic however, while Man City duo Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are available for selection and should start for Croatia.

Croatia Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Luka Sucic Knee Unknown Igor Matanovic Foot Unknown

Budimir Speaks on Croatia v France

Speaking ahead of the game, Budimir shared an update on his thoughts for the match.

"It is difficult to single out one player, they are all high-quality players. And now they are all in good shape, there is Mbappé, but I would not single anyone out. There is no Griezmann, he is a player who makes a difference in Spain. "The selection reminded us of those two games with the French in June 2022 in the League of Nations. It's one of the biggest teams, but we know we can and we believe in winning. It doesn't matter who scores the goal, it would be nice to play in the final of the League of Nations again. "We want to play for the trophy and bring thousands of Croatians to a European city. What if penalties decide the outcome? You're going back to the stress we went through with penalties, but whatever the scenario is on Sunday, let it be on our side, even if it involves penalties. I wouldn't complain. Am I ready to take responsibility? There is a system, we know who takes the penalties, I have no fear or doubt, but there will be no problems with penalties."

Croatia Predicted XI

Modric and Gvardiol to start

Croatia Predicted XI: Livakovic; Jakic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Modric; Perisic, Sucic, Baturina; Kramaric.

Croatia Predicted Substitutes: Kotarski (GK), Ivusic (GK), Pongracic (DEF), Caleta-Car (DEF), Moro (MID), Budimir (MID), Vlasic (MID), Mario Pasalic (MID), Marco Pasalic (FWD), Orsic (FWD), Pjaca (FWD).

£30m Kovacic and £78m star Gvardiol will be Man City's representation in this game from the start, with legendary winger Ivan Perisic likely to start on the right as Dalic finds a solution to his lack of defensive options.

Related What Luka Modric Does Almost Every Day to Extend His Football Career Modric's fitness secrets keep his metabolic age under 30, despite now closing in on 40. And now, some of the brains behind it have been revealed.

France Team News

Mbappe returns to squad

After being left out of the last two international squads, captain and superstar forward Kylian Mbappe returns to the fold and is in line to lead the attack once again.

Paul Pogba is left out as he is still clubless despite his ban for doping coming to an end, as Deschamps is spoilt for choice all over the pitch. Marcus Thuram has withdrawn from the squad through injury despite initially being called-up.

France Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Marcus Thuram Knock 29/03/2025 Dayot Upamecano Ankle 20/03/2025 Theo Hernandez Calf 20/03/2025

Deschamps Speaks on Mbappe Ahead of Croatia v France

Speaking ahead of the game, the boss shared his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe's status as captain.

“Yes, he will be captain. I had an exchange with him, and I already said yes. It’s not my style to go into detail about those exchanges we had.” “It’s not me who refuses interviews with the players, but the players themselves. Media obligations take up space and Kylian fulfils his obligations even if he doesn’t often speak to the press. It also takes a lot of energy and there can be risks on certain issues and subjects. Kylian knows and it’s very good that there are obligations. He will be involved in the two press conferences that we will have. “He isn’t running away from it. He hasn’t been to every single press conference but it takes a lot of energy as well and the risks and consequences that can happen with responses he can have from the questions you ask as well.”

France Predicted XI

Saliba and Konate to start in defence

France Predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Digne; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Dembele, Olise, Mbappe; Kolo Muani.

France Predicted Substitutes: Chevalier (GK), Samba (GK), Pavard (DEF), Upamecano (DEF), Hernandez (DEF), Clauss (DEF), Guendouzi (MID), Kone (MID), Kante (MID), Zaire-Emery (MID), Rabiot (MID), Barcola (FWD), Doue (FWD).

£63m Premier League stars William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate are likely to get the nod in defence ahead of Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano, while Aston Villa star Lucas Digne could find himself in the side too with Hernandez missing training. Mbappe is likely to move to his preferred left-wing spot, with Randal Kolo Muani leading the line.