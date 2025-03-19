France are looking to gain a first-leg advantage when they travel to Split to take on Croatia in their UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg on Thursday night (central European time).

After a series of disappointing performances at Euro 2024 during the summer, France improved during the autumn months and are looking to continue the progress they are making by securing an impressive victory here.

Result On The Night Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Croatia 3.8 14/5 +280 The Draw 3.4 12/5 +240 France 2.2 6/5 +120

As our odds table above shows, Didier Deschamps’ visitors are clear favourites. They are 2.2 (6/5) to triumph in the Stadion Poljud, while hosts Croatia are 3.8 (14/5). The Draw is 3.4 (12/5).

This is the first leg of the two-legged quarter-final between the nations. The return fixture will take place at Stade de France in Paris on Sunday. The winner will face the winner of the Netherlands vs Spain tie, with the semi-final set to be played in either Germany or Italy in June.

There are several reasons why we expect a good performance from France. The first is the improvement from them during the autumn: after their disappointing showings and semi-final exit at the hands of eventual winners Spain at Euro 2024 last summer, they played better during the autumn period.

In six autumn internationals, their record was W5-D1-L0, with 13 goals scored, and six conceded. Their five victories included away wins over Italy (3-1) and Belgium (2-1).

The second reason we expect a good performance from France is that their managerial situation finally has some clarity. Manager Deschamps announced in January that he would step down after the World Cup next year.

The news ended months of speculation over his future, and means the players, staff and public can focus fully on on-field matters, rather than being distracted by ongoing rumours over Deschamps’ future.

The third reason France ought to do well is that this game marks a fresh start for Kylian Mbappé. He endured a miserable 2024 for the national team on and off the field, and was left out of their final two internationals of the year.

In brilliant form for Real Madrid, he returns to the fold here, and will be keen to show the fans that he can perform as well again in the colours of the national team as he has done for his club. As captain and the side’s talismanic figure, we expect a statement performance from him.

There is little evidence Croatia will be strong enough to prevent a French victory. The hosts’ record in their six autumn internationals was W2-D2-L2: they won at home to Poland (1-0) and Scotland (2-1), but lost in Scotland (0-1) and Portugal (1-2). Their mediocre results reflect the difference in quality between themselves and the side they face here.

Best bet

France should secure a first-leg victory. As we have outlined above, there are several reasons why we expect a big performance from them. We are happy to back them at the available odds.

Top selection – France to win (2.2)

Make France Your Handicap Pick

If, like us, you are confident that France will win, but are looking for bigger odds on the visitors, you may like to consider them on the Asian Handicap.

With an Asian Handicap selection, you award the team of your choosing a handicap before the game. You then add the handicap that you selected before kick-off to the actual final scoreline to see if you have a winning selection.

France Asian Handicap Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) -0.5 2.05 (21/20) -0.75 2.4 (7/5) -1.0 3.1 (21/10) -1.25 3.5 (5/2) -1.5 4.0 (3/1) -1.75 5.25 (17/4)

As our table above shows, France -1.0 Asian Handicap is available at 3.1 (31/20). With this selection, you will have your stakes refunded if France win by a single goal, as the handicap will have been equalled. If France win by two or more goals, you will have a winning selection, and at bigger odds than if you had simply backed France in the Match Odds market, as we have recommended above.

Best bet

We are content to simply back France on the Match Odds market. If you are confident that the visitors will secure a winning margin of two or more goals, however, then France -1.0 Asian Handicap would generate a larger profit for you if your opinion proves correct.

Rabiot and Dembele the Goalscorer Selections

France Anytime Goalscorer Selections Decimal Odds Kylian Mbappé 2.5 Ousmane Dembélé 3.4 Randal Kolo Muani 3.65 Bradley Barcola 4.33 Michael Olise 4.4 Desire Doue 5.3 Adrien Rabiot 6.5 Warren Zaire Emery 10.0 Kouadio Kone 11.0 Matteo Guendouzi 11.0 Theo Hernandez 11.0 Jonathan Clauss 13.0 Aurelien Tchouameni 15.0 Eduardo Camavinga 15.0

As you would expect, Mbappe leads the Anytime Goalscorer market, both generally and for France. There are other arguably more interesting selections available on this game, however.

At PSG, Ousmane Dembélé has been in sensational form in 2025 thanks to being converted to a new centre-forward role. In 17 appearances for his club in all competitions since the start of the year, Dembélé has scored 22 times, a remarkable run that is easily the best scoring form he has ever enjoyed.

Dembélé may be used as a central striker for the first time for France here. Should that happen, the odds of 3.4 on him finding the net may be good value.

Adrien Rabiot is another player to consider. He scored twice in France’s last international, their 3-1 win over Italy in November 2024. He has also been in excellent scoring form at club level: in his last 15 starts for Marseille, he has found the net six times.

Best Bet

Mbappe has been an outstanding finisher for so many years for France, that we would not talk anyone out of backing him at 2.5.

Dembélé and Rabiot deserve consideration as well, however. Our preference in this market would be to split our stakes across Dembélé and Rabiot, ensuring a profit if one of them scores.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 18/03/2025