Key Takeaways Croatia secured a draw against Portugal to advance to the quarter-finals of the Nations League.

Portugal fielded a strong team despite missing key players like Cristiano Ronaldo, and took the lead through Joao Felix.

Josko Gvardiol scored the important equaliser for Croatia, as they secured second place in Group A1.

In a game that Zlatko Dalic's Croatia were desperate for a result in to aid their Nations League aspirations, Josko Gvardiol's all-important finish, which cancelled out Portugal's opener in the first half - courtesy of Joao Felix - saw them secure passage to the quarter-finals. The contest finished 1-1 in Split.

With their Nations League group already done and dusted, Roberto Martinez and his entourage fielded a team without the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias and Diogo Costa - but Portugal were ruthless from the off, rarely giving Luka Modric and Co space to breathe.

Taking just over half an hour to strike first, Joao Felix was the man to put the finishing touch on a well-worked goal. Vitinha produced a sumptuous ball over the top of a porous Croatian defence before Felix plucked it out of the air to apply the finishing touch.

It took a long and anxious wait, particularly for the hosts, as referee Davide Massa consulted with VAR - but he soon pointed to the centre circle to signal advantage to Portugal. Kramaric, soon after, struck the post to add an extra layer of excitement to the Portugal-dominated affair.

Despite upping the ante after re-emerging from the tunnel, Martinez's well-drilled plan restricted the hosts to very little until Josko Gvardiol popped up with a header in the 62nd minute - but the celebrations were cut short after the assistant's flag was raised.

Stadion Poljud's noise levels, in the way of a collective sigh of relief followed by a chorus of chants, then rose after the Manchester City defender eventually got his name on the scoresheet shortly after having his first goal ruled out.

Croatia vs Portugal - Match Statistics Croatia Statistic Portugal 43 Possession (%) 57 15 Shots 12 9 Shots on Target 5 4 Saves 6 5 Corners 7 0 Yellow Cards 2

Match Highlights

Croatia Player Ratings

Dominik Livakovic – 6/10

Poorly positioned for Felix's strike and perhaps should have made himself bigger to thwart the Chelsea man from slotting in through his legs. Pulled off a spectaculat stop just after the 70-minute mark to prevent Mendes' effort.

Josko Gvardiol – 8.5/10

Comfortable in position as always, adding another body into the midfield when Dalic's side required it and his involvement was enhanced as Croatia's need for an equaliser grew.

Duje Caleta-Car – 5/10

Far too passive out of possession against the likes of Felix and Leao with him relying on Gvardiol's ever-growing influence on defensive proceedings. It's no surprise that he struggled to adapt to the thrills and spills of Premier League action.

Josip Sutalo – 6/10

Albeit brave in his defending patterns, he rarely got the better of the Portuguese forwards. Completed plenty of defensive actions, mind.

Ivan Perisic – 5/10

Despite being booed by the home fans, Perisic picked up some lovely positions but, all in all, was largely ineffectual while marauding up the left.

Mateo Kovacic – 6/10

Showed a willingness to move through the gears in the engine room - but his efforts were largely to very little effect. Taken off with a suspected injury which is terrible news for Manchester City fans.

Luka Modric – 7/10

There's something joyous about watching Modric stride across the turf. Picked the pockets of his Portuguese counterparts on more than one occasion.

Borna Sosa – 7/10

A well-rounded performance from the Torino loanee, providing solidity defensively and intent from an attacking perspective. It's a shame that his cameo got cut short halfway through.

Andrej Kramaric – 5/10

Showed the odd glimmer of purpose, but it was largely to no avail.

Igor Matanovic – 4/10

The imposing centre forward, 21, saw very little of the ball in the opening 45 minutes but operated well as Croatia's first line of defence.

Martin Baturina – 4/10

Much like Matanovic, the Dinamo Zagreb winger was reduced to sour grapes in the first half, limited to just 24 touches of the ball.

Sub – Mario Pasalic (45') – 5/10

Brave upon his introduction, which led to a variety of success, from plenty of passes into the final third to being dispossessed often.

Sub – Kristijan Jakic (45') – 6/10

Produced the all-crucial assist for Gvardiol's strike in the second half and was roared on by the home contingent for showing fight and determination.

Sub – Luka Sucic (58') – 6/10

In need of some energy, Dalic turned to Sucic - and that's exactly what he provided, helping his side on all fronts.

Sub – Ante Budimir (63') – 4/10

Provided the hosts with an outlet once he replaced Matanovic. Missed from point-blank range to regain his nation's one-goal buffer.

Sub – Nikola Moro – (78') – 3/10

Given little time to assert any form of dominance.

Portugal Player Ratings

Jose Sa – 6/10

Enjoyed a rather quiet first half between the sticks with his compatriots doing the job in front of him. Well-placed when relied upon but was caught lacking for Gvardiol's equaliser.

Nelson Semedo – 6/10

Proving that he could still fulfil a role on the right for his club employers, Benfica, he flew up the right flank like it was going out of fashion and was rarely dribbled past.

Tomas Araujo – 7/10

Linked with a move to the Premier League, Araujo's audition for potential suitors went swimmingly with him proving to be a reliable source of sturdiness in the centre of the back line. Bravo, Tomas.

Renato Viega – 8/10

Seldom pulled out of position and dealt with the physical presence of Matanovic very well, while he also produced an all-crucial block to ease Croatia's early pressure in the second half. Enzo Maresca, are you watching?!

Nuno Mendes – 7.5/10

Not utilised well enough by Martinez, but produced a perfectly weighted ball for Leao in the 23rd minute as a reminder of his inventiveness.

Joao Neves – 8/10

Proving why he is revered so highly in football circles, the 20-year-old was Portugal's dictator from deep in midfield. A brilliant talent that plenty of Premier League clubs should have snapped up in the summer just gone.

Otavio – 7/10

Lost the majority of his duels, both on the deck and aerially, with him often relying on the brilliance of Neves and Vitinha. Definitely got brighter as the affair trickled on.

Vitinha – 9/10

Neat in tight pockets of space and produced a sensual ball for Portugal's opener. But that was the tip of the iceberg for the PSG man.

Joao Cancelo – 8/10

Thrived as a floating presence for the visitors, the ex-Manchester City ace was one of the visitors' most important players in a game lacking Ronaldo and Fernandes.

Joao Felix – 8.5/10

More of a creator than a runner, the Chelsea man proved his weight in gold with his delightful touch and driven finish between Livakovic's legs. Stung the palms of the shot stopper often.

Rafael Leao – 6.5/10

Caused all manner of problems for the Croatians in the early sparring but was unable to convert any of his array of chances. Albeit a constant threat, his lack of potency really does let him down.

Sub –Tiago Djalo – (63') – 5/10

Replaced the injured Araujo. Performed well.

Sub – Fabio Silva – (71') – 3/10

Making his senior debut for Portugal, Silva was selected from the bench to bring a layer of energy. Provided very little.

Sub – Chico Conceicao – (71') – 4/10

Enjoyed very little possession of the ball.

Sub – Diogo Dalot – (71') – 4/10

Provided reinforcements in defence with Portugal's backs against the wall, while also handing an attacking presence with his timely passing.

Man of the Match

Vitinha (Portugal)

The diminutive midfielder was everywhere. As always, Felix will be plastered on the back of Portuguese newspapers tomorrow morning thanks to his well-taken finish in the first-half, but the ball - from Vitinha - was not only teasing but inch-perfect. In truth, Felix had the easy job.

It wasn't all about his brilliant assist, though, with Vitinha acting as their de facto creator-in-chief in the absence of Fernandes. Receiving the ball in a litany of different situations, you could bet a pretty penny that the 24-year-old would worm his way out of pressure some way or another. The genius of the twisting and turning to his audacious range of passing, what a performance.