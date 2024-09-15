Peter Crouch and Joe Cole have praised 18-year-old Southampton winger Tyler Dibling for his performance against Manchester United, with the pundits describing the teenager's display as "fantastic" and "brilliant".

Dibling, making his first Premier League start, impressed for the Saints, winning a penalty in the first half after being fouled by Diogo Dalot narrowly inside the United box. Cameron Archer failed to convert from the spot, with the striker's tame effort kept out by a strong hand from Andre Onana.

Goals from Matthijs de Ligt, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho ultimately gave the Red Devils a 3-0 victory, a result which eases the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag. Despite the defeat, Dibling displayed bravery on the ball on numerous occasions and was a shining light for Southampton on another miserable afternoon for the south coast club, earning plaudits from the watching TNT Sport pundits.

Dibling Impresses TV Pundits

The winger was 'fantastic'

Born in Exeter, Dibling joined Southampton's academy at the age of eight, and rose through the Saints' youth set-up. Spending a few months away from the south coast in Chelsea's Cobham academy, the talented youngster rejoined Southampton, and featured for the first team in the first-team in the Championship last season.

Firmly in the senior picture this campaign, Dibling was granted cameo appearances in each of Russell Martin's outfit's first three league games, impressing and earning a start in this afternoon's game against Manchester United. In another dire outing for Martin's men, the starlet's display offered some encouragement.

Speaking on TNT Sport during the broadcast of the encounter, former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch waxed lyrical about Dibling's performance, admiring his skill when beating Dalot to win the penalty:

"I thought he was fantastic, for a player of 18-years-old. Both wings actually looked really dangerous, but it's the old-stop start one Joe, where he slows it right down then goes again, he gets the touch and knows that (Diogo) Dalot is diving in, and it was fantastic that he won that penalty. "

Ex-Chelsea winger Cole heaped more praise on the 18-year-old:

"Dibling's been brilliant. Southampton were spot on for 35 minutes, and it's just football. Make mistakes, it'll cost you."

The Saints travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton in midweek for an EFL Cup game, before facing a crucial relegation six-pointer at home to Ipswich next week at St. Mary's, with Dibling likely earning opportunities to showcase his abilities in each of these games.

Dibling's Statistics vs Manchester United Minutes Played 63 Shots 1 Accurate Passes 17/19 (89%) Chances Created 1 Penalties Won 1

Stephens Red Card Was 'Worst Tackle in Prem History'

The defender was sent off for a foul on Garnacho

Aside from the penalty won by Dibling, the other major refereeing decision facing Stuart Attwell in this game was the red card for Jack Stepehens. The Southampton defender lunged in on Alejandro Garnacho with 11 minutes to play, in a reckless motion, giving Atwell no choice but to send the home side down to ten men.

Journalist Mike Parry raged over the incident, claiming Stephens' tackle was the worst in Premier League history and that it could have taken the bottom half of Garnacho's leg off. Rubbing salt into Martin's wounds, Stephens will now miss the next three games through suspension for his rash moment.

All Statistics via FotMob - as of 14/09/2024