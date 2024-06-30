Highlights Crowd footage shows just how insane Alex Pereira's knockout over Jiri Prochazka was at UFC 303.

Crowd footage shows just how brutal Alex Pereira's knockout over Jiri Porchazka was. The Brazilian successfully defended his light-heavyweight title against the Czech star at UFC 303.

MMA fans were left gutted after the promotion recently confirmed that Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler was officially off. The pay-per-view card on the 29th of June was set to play host to the long-awaited return of the Irishman - who hasn't fought since losing to Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

Following the cancellation of the fight, Dana White announced the new look of the UFC 303 fight card for International Fight Week. The UFC chief confirmed that Pereira and Prochazka would go toe-to-toe once again. The Brazilian, who defended his light-heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, would be making a quick turnaround against the Czech Republic native.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alex Pereira has fought only nine times in the UFC - and has already won titles at middleweight and light heavyweight.

'Poatan' would go on to make it 2-0 in the series against Prochazka, with many now wondering what's next for the 36-year-old following yet another sensational knockout.

Pereira's Head Kick Looks Better From Afar

Prochazka was out cold before taking more damage

Round one started with 'Poatan' on the front foot, while the challenger had his moments. The end of the round saw Pereira attempt several low kicks before detonating a jaw-dropping left hook and dropping the Czech fighter badly.

While Prochazka looked like he wanted to tempt Pereira to the canvas, the bell sounded and the challenger was on wobbly legs as he went back to his corner.

The challenger clearly didn't recover as, just seconds into the second round, Pereira landed a picture-perfect head kick - dropping Prochazka once again.

'Poatan' then proceeded to pour on some ground and pound before the referee waved off the fight just 13 seconds into the second round.

Crowd footage which the UFC uploaded to X - formerly known as Twitter - showed just how incredible and precise Pereira's head kick was. The Brazilian's left foot appeared to land flush on the head of the challenger, which eventually sent him to the canvas.

As Prochazka dropped to the canvas, the clip shows that the 31-year-old was flat out and struggling to move, with many believing that the fight should've been stopped there and then. However, he unfortunately took more damage before the bout was eventually stopped by referee Herb Dean.

Pereira Checks Up on Prochazka After UFC 303 Main Event

The power of the head kick was brutal

As the challenger found his bearings after suffering a knockout, referee Herb Dean as well as a few UFC doctors helped Prochazka get back up to his feet.

However, that looked like it was the wrong move to make as the Czech was wobbling and appeared unable to stand for a prolonged period of time.

With Prochazka struggling to get back to his corner, footage shows Pereira heading over twice to the challenger to check in and make sure he's ok.

The Brazilian showed his true colours in the classy act as he appeared slightly concerned for his opponent following the brutal finish.

Following the win, Pereira teased on a move up to heavyweight. Speaking to UFC commentator Joe Rogan after the fight, Pereira said: "I don't know what's next but I must thank everyone who helps me out here to put on these performances. I think heavyweight is in my future, we'll see if the UFC want it. I think the fans have a big say, if the fans want it then it will be inevitable. I never ask for anything, I think I'll take the bonus tonight."