Highlights Roman Reigns made his comeback at WWE SummerSlam after a four-month absence.

Reigns helped Cody Rhodes defeat Solo Sikoa in their 'Bloodline Rules' match

The crowd in Cleveland gave Reigns an epic reception.

The closing stages of WWE Summerslam 2024 saw Roman Reigns make his return to WWE after an absence of nearly four months. The 39-year-old was last seen at WrestleMania 40, when he lost the Undisputed Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes - and it's fair to say that fans in attendance in Cleveland were pleased to see him.

Reigns made his presence known in the SummerSlam main event between Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. The 'Bloodline Rules' (anything goes) match had already seen interference from the likes of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Jacob Fatu, but it was Reigns' return that truly sent Cleveland Browns Stadium wild.

Roman Reigns Helped Cody Rhodes Defeat Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam

Just as Rhodes looked on the verge of losing his title after a brutal beating from Fatu, Reigns' iconic music hit and he marched down to the ring. He didn't waste and time getting physical, either, hitting Sikoa with a Superman Punch and a spear to help Cody retain his gold.

Sikoa had spent weeks taking digs at Reigns on SmackDown and the 'Head of the Table' will no doubt be in search of revenge now that he has returned to WWE.

After the match, Reigns also had an intense staredown with Rhodes, indicating that their own rivalry may yet be far from over as well.

More to follow...