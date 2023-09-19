Highlights Chelsea centre-forward Nicolas Jackson has struggled to find the back of the net, with only one goal in six appearances, raising concerns.

A video circulating on Twitter shows just how much the goal had to be enlarged for one of Jackson's shots to be on target, emphasizing his poor accuracy.

Chelsea, currently outside the top four, need to improve their performance and secure wins in upcoming fixtures to contend for a Champions League spot.

Chelsea centre-forward Nicolas Jackson has not enjoyed a bright start to life in the Premier League, at least not in a goalscoring sense. Granted he brings bags of energy to the Blues’ front line, though the solitary goal in his opening six appearances is certainly a cause for concern.

The five-time Premier League champions have struggled in the striker department of late given the respective situations of Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the duo both struggled to find their feet in the English topflight. Therefore, there is a heavy reliance on the shoulders of their new option up top, and it’s not unfair to say that he hasn’t wholeheartedly delivered thus far.

The three-cap Senegalese ace became the west Londoner’s second summer signing as Mauricio Pochettino and co. paid over the odds for his signature in order to achieve favourable payment terms. And while, in the grand scheme of things at least, an outlay just north of £30m is not eye-watering, you’d expect more bang for your buck, wouldn’t you?

Now, a video has emerged on Twitter to highlight how much the goal had to be enlarged by until one of Jackson’s shots would have been on target. And wow, it’s a shocker.

How much did the goal need to be enlarged by for Jackson’s shot to test the goalkeeper?

In Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last weekend, Jackson was up to his usual tricks of running tirelessly but being persistently wasteful in front of goal. Statistics show that out of the 22-year-old’s three shots on the south coast, just 33% (one) were on target. And one, in particular, was a worrying sight for Pochettino, who would’ve been left dumbfounded on the touchline at how wide Jackson’s effort managed to go.

Now, a video has emerged on Twitter to highlight how much the goal has to be enlarged until Jackson’s shout would have been on target. And wow, it’s a shocker. Twitter user @TrollFootball has posted video earlier today and it has since gone viral. The original footage of the shoot continues to play over and over again as the goal frame increases in size.

Read More: Chelsea: Damning video goes viral of the last minute vs Bournemouth

It takes up until the goal had been increased by 225% to 325% for Jackson’s shot to hit the back of the net. Amazingly, it works out the height from the floor to the crossbar would be the size of two giraffes. It even uses eight humans or – jokingly - just the one Peter Crouch to show how poor the attempt on goal was.

To put the needed width of the goal into perspective, the clip creator joked the distance between each post would be the size of an aeroplane, a whale or seven cars. The video is comical but so, so cruel at the same time.

What next for Chelsea?

Pochettino’s Chelsea side find themselves in unfamiliar territory this season – and that’s without any form of European football. Having finished 12th in the Premier League in 2022/23, the west Londoners have nothing but domestic action to focus on and therefore, top four contention should be a must in their eyes.

Chelsea's next five fixtures Opponent (H/A) Competition Date Time (BST) Aston Villa (H) Premier League 24/09/2023 14:00 Brighton (H) Carabao Cup 27/09/2023 19:45 Fulham (A) Premier League 02/10/2023 20:00 Burnley (A) Premier League 07/10/2023 15:00 Arsenal (H) Premier League 21/10/2023 17:30

There is a concerning chasm between them and the Champions League slots as things stand, however, as they’ve managed just one win in their five opening outings, which came against Premier League new boys Luton Town. Having opened their 2023/24 domestic campaign with a 1-1 draw with Liverpool, the 3–1 and 1–0 losses to West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, respectively, have dampened the Anfield mood.

Next on the agenda is a contest on home soil against Unai Emery’s stubborn Aston Villa outfit. The Midlands-based side have won their last two meetings and are on a much better run of form coming off the back of a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Watch: How much does the goal have to be enlarged by for Jackson's shot to be on target?