We all know football can be a very cruel game, for both players and for fans. The best team does not always win, justice is not always done, but it can still make for a very enticing spectacle. For the winners at least. Those on the wrong side of the poison chalice are usually left totally crestfallen.

Perhaps the cruellest moments in football are through the most dramatic moments, which are goals. Despite the rules and regulations, there is still space for unfairness. Some might say more so with VAR. Such cruelty can be discussed and debated years after the event by fans. These moments can be just as memorable as successes, albeit they are painful memories. So here, GIVEMSPORT has compiled the 10 cruellest goals in football history.

Ranking factors

Profile - the cruellest moments often occur in the biggest games, when the stakes are high.

- the cruellest moments often occur in the biggest games, when the stakes are high. Consequence - cruel moments often lead to serious consequences, like teams not winning a trophy that was in their grasp.

- cruel moments often lead to serious consequences, like teams not winning a trophy that was in their grasp. Injustice – real cruel moments in the game carry with them perceived and often real miscarriages of justice.

3:22 Related 13 Worst Signings in Football History [Ranked] There have been many high-profile transfers that have failed, but which one stands out as the undisputed worst?

10 Clive Allen

West Ham v Cambridge, 1993

In 1993, Portsmouth were on the brink of promotion to the Premier League. Going into the final game of the Championship season with Grimsby Town, if they could match West Ham United’s result they had a great chance of going up.

Although they beat Grimsby 2-1, West Ham got a victory over Cambridge United 2-0. The veteran striker got that second goal to ensure West Ham went up on goal difference. Portsmouth had to make do with the play-offs but lost to Leicester Citys. They had to wait a further 11 years before they returned to England’s top flight.

9 Mario Mandzukic (Own Goal)

Croatia v France, 2018 World Cup Final

In 2018, Croatia reached the World Cup Final. In that game in Moscow, they got off on the wrong foot, going a goal down after 18 minutes. It was an own goal through Mario Mandzukic. It was also the first-ever own-goal in a World Cup final. It came after Antoine Griezmann put a free-kick delivery in the box.

The big Croatian got a flicked head on it, but succeeded in only sending the ball into his own net. Croatia did equalise, when Ivan Perisic rifled in, but the own goal put the Croats on the back foot in their first final. Mandzukic pulled one back for Croatia with 20 minutes to go, giving him the dubious honour of scoring at both ends in a World Cup Final.

8 Gareth Bale

Real Madrid v Liverpool, 2018 Champions League Final

Liverpool’s 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid is remembered by two Gareth Bale goals. The Welshman was one of the greatest British players in Premier League history. While his first goal was a thing of beauty, a spectacular overhead kick. His second, was one that will define goalkeeper Loris Karius’s career.

With a fairly standard shot heading straight towards him, Karius somehow let the ball escape his grasp and cross the line. Naturally, Karius was devastated, with the goal very much knocked the wind out of Liverpool’s sails. It was an uncomfortable moment to watch even for the neutral fan.

7 Luis Garcia

Liverpool v Chelsea, 2005 ChampionsLeague semi-final

Everybody remembers Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League final victory over AC Milan. It’s up there with one of the greatest comebacks of all time. Perhaps what is forgotten about is how they got there. Chelsea and Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw in the semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.

The second leg at Anfield was decided by a single Luis Garcia goal. The goal is often referred to as the ghost goal, as there are serious doubts over whether it crossed the line. It was a result that Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho was fuming with:

“The best team lost. The linesman thought they scored one goal and we didn’t score, so we lost.”

6 Geoff Hurst

England v West Germany, 1966 World Cup Final

From an England point of view, Geoff Hurst second goal in the World Cup final was a thing of beauty. Less so if you were German. The West Germans had worked hard to get the late equaliser to take the game to extra time. In the 101st minute, Hurst took Alan Ball delivery from the right, then proceeded to smash the ball goalwards.

The ball struck the underside of the bar, then came crashing back down to earth. With the referee unsure if the ball had crossed the line, it was left to the linesman from Azerbaijan, Tofiq Bahramov to say the ball had crossed the line. The goal put England 3-2 up as they went on to win the competition.