The agreement is for a fee in the region $9 million, sources add. CL Merlo first reported the deal was close. There are final details and formalities to sort before the deal is complete, but it's close.

Bogusz, 23, had a career year last season, with 15 goals and seven assists in 32 regular season appearances (2,626 minutes) for LAFC. The versatile attacker excelled at a false nine, winger and can play as an attacking midfielder, either as a No. 10 or as a No. 8 in a 4-3-3.

He made his debut with the senior Poland national team over the fall, making two caps.

LAFC acquired Bogusz from Leeds United for a fee just north of $1 million in 2023. He made 90 appearances for LAFC across all competitions.

The talented former Poland youth international began his career with Ruch Chorzow before being signed by Leeds. He was sent on a series of loans to Spanish clubs UD Lugrones and UD Ibiza before coming to America.

Cruz Azul had been interested in FC Cincinnati attacker Luca Orellano, but the MLS club made it clear they would not entertain offers. Bogusz was also a top target.

The club already signed left back Omar Campos from LAFC this month for a fee north of $4 million. Cruz Azul previously signed Giorgos Giakoumakis from Atlanta United in the summer for a fee of $10.5 million and goalkeeper Emi Ochoa from San Jose Earthquakes for $1.9 million this week.

Cruz Azul finished top of the Apertura league phase over the first half of the season, but lost to Club America in the semifinals. They play their second game of the Clausura on Saturday.

LAFC will continue to revamp their squad for 2025. They already signed midfielder Odin Thiago Holm and will soon complete the deal for midfielder Igor Jesus, after already signing Jeremy Ebobisse. Cristian Oliviera could still depart the club this winter as well. He was linked with Toluca in the summer.

LAFC have already moved on from Eduard Atuesta and Ilie Sanchez, while Jesus Murillo departed for FC Juarez after his contract expired.