Mexican giants Cruz Azul are attempting to hijack Palmeiras' deal to sign Uruguay international Facundo Torres from Orlando City SC , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

GIVEMESPORT revealed on Monday that Palmeiras had agreed to terms with Orlando over a club-record deal for Torres, but the transfer was pending an agreement on personal terms. GIVEMESPORT also revealed on December 4 that Cruz Azul were strongly interested in the player.

Now, Cruz Azul are back and pushing hard to convince the player to come to Mexico instead of Brazil. Cruz Azul are confident, but they have yet to submit a bid to Orlando City for the player, sources say. Orlando has an agreement only with Palmeiras and would be happy if Torres returned for 2025, sources say.

The situation is fluid.

Torres, 24, is still Orlando's inbound transfer record as the club convinced the highly-sought rising star from Penarol for around $7.5 million.

During his time in MLS, Torres has been a star. He led Orlando to win the 2022 U.S. Open Cup, the club's first ever trophy. Orlando fell in the Eastern Conference final this season, the club's best-ever playoff run. Torres was at the heart of both.

Torres had 14 goals and six assists in 32 matches this year. He has 37 goals and 20 assists in 95 regular season games with Orlando.