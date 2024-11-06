Barcelona continued their good start to the season under Hansi Flick as they earned a 5-2 win over Crvena zvezda in Belgrade. It's now three wins from four in the Champions League for the Spanish side as they ran riot in the second half.

Barcelona seemed to have things their own way in the opening 15 minutes of the game. Controlling the majority of the ball, they pinned back the Serbian side before finding the opening on 13 minutes. A ball lifted to the back post from a free-kick by Raphina was met by an unmarked Inigo Martinez to head past the goalkeeper, who didn't have much hope.

Just 14 minutes later however, a well-worked series of play from Crvena Zvezda would lead to their equalizer. Quick passing before a through ball from Krunic beat the Barcelona offside trap for Mvumpa to chip Pena in the visitors' net. However, it was Barcelona who went down the tunnel as the happier side. A well worked passage of play down the right-hand side of attack would lead to the ball being teed up for Raphina, who hit the post with his effort before Lewandowski reacted well to steer the ball into the net.

The Spanish side would begin the second half just how they left off. A stunning assist from Jules Koundé in the 53rd minute left Robert Lewandowski with next to nothing to do as he turned the ball in from six yards. It would then be just two minutes later that the Serbian side conceded again. More brilliant work from Kounde on the right-hand side would result in him pulling it back to Raphinha, who stroked the ball into the bottom right corner.

Barcelona then entered cruise control before adding a fifth. Kounde once again put the ball into the middle of the box for substitute Fermin Lopez to make it 5-1. The Serbian side would get a consolation through substitute Milson to make it 5-2, however, it remains 0 points for Crvena zvezda in the Champions League.

Crvena Zvezda v Barcelona Statistics Crvena Zvezda Statistics Barcelona 30% Possession 70% 4 Shots 21 2 Shots on target 9 1 Corners 7 4 Saves 0 2 Yellow cards 0

Match Highlights

Crvena Zvezda Player Ratings

GK - Marko Ilic - 4

Little for the Serbian goalkeeper to do for the conceded goals, ultimately let down by his defense.

RB - Young-Woo Seol - 4

An assist was a consolation prize for the defender, who had a tough night at right-back.

CB - Nasser Djiga - 4

Despite some good defensive work in the first half, he ultimately wasn't able to keep Barcelona at bay with poor defensive structure.

CB - Uros Spajic - 5

A solid showing in the first half to keep the scoreline condensed. However, the defence began to unravel in the second half.

LB - Milan Rodic - 5

Solid defensively at times in what was a tough outing against the Barcelona right-hand side.

CM - Timi Elsnik - 4

A tough night versus the Barcelona midfield, seeing very little of the ball.

CM - Rade Krunic - 6

Defensively sound for his side, and provided the assist for the Crvena Zvezda equaliser.

CM - Guelor Kanga - 5

Struggled against an effective Barcelona midfield, having to work hard out of possession.

RW - Silas Katompa Mvumpa - 6

Took his goal excellently and looked a threat to the Barcelona defenders at times.

ST - Cherif Ndiaye - 5

The point of attack for his side, although he had little output with his few chances.

LW - Maksimovic - 6

Exciting and full of flair in his brief moments, having impressive touches against an in-form Kounde.

SUB - Milson - 6

Great finish to serve as a consolation goal for his side.

SUB - Dalcio Gomes - 6

Looked bright after coming on but the game was too far gone.

SUB - Aleksandar Katai - N/A

Wasn't on the pitch long enough to earn a rating.

SUB - Egor Prusev - N/A

Wasn't on the pitch long enough to earn a rating.​​​​​​​

Barcelona Player Ratings

GK - Inaki Pena - 4

Despite having little to do, the goalkeeper failed to make any saves, conceding two in the process.

RB - Jules Kounde - 8.5

A constant attacking threat down the right-hand side for the entirety of the game. The fullback notched up three assists, all from precise passes into danger areas for the opposition.

CB - Pau Cubrasi - 6

Defensively sound when required, the young defender was also a key passer for Barcelona as he stepped up to join the attack.

CB - Inigo Martinez - 6

Took his chance well to head past the goalkeeper and provided some excellent passes from just inside Crevena Zvezda's half.

LB - Gerard Martin - 5

One of Barcelona's less involved players in attack, Martin also struggled against Mvumpa throughout.

CM - Marc Casado - 7

Superb on the ball, the young midfielder continues his good form this season being both creative and defensively solid.

CM - Frenkie de Jong - 6

An instrumental part of Barcelona's build-up on his first start back from injury with key passing and great ground being covered.

AM - Pedri - 6

Strongly involved in Barcelona's buildup, including playing a key role in the side's second of the match.

RW - Lamine Yamal -7

Creatively brilliant in the Barcelona attack, however, his threatening play led to neither a goal nor an assist on this outing.

ST - Robert Lewandowski - 6

Showed his goalscoring instincts by guiding the ball home from close range on two occasions.

LW - Raphinha - 8

Directly involved in three of Barcelona's goals, the Brazilian continued his fine form this season, constantly proving to be a threat to the Serbian side's defense.

SUB - Dani Olmo - 5

Not much to do in a game already killed off, but looked creative in spells.

SUB - Fermin Lopez - 6.5

Finished his opportunity well to secure the fifth goal for Barcelona as well as some good passing play.

SUB - Gavi - 6

Continues to look impressive in his return from injury.

SUB - Sergi Dominguez - 6

Not much to do for the young Spanish center back as he seemed defensively sound and composed on the ball.

SUB - Pau Victor - 5

Just a 15-minute outing for Victor who saw little of the ball.