Highlights Klay Thompson unfollowed and deleted Warriors content on social media, sparking exit rumors.

Draymond Green finds Thompson's social media move comical.

Thompson is an unrestricted free agent this summer and could potentially leave Golden State.

Ever since the Golden State Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention in the Play-In Tournament at the hands of the Sacramento Kings, there has been a lot of speculation about whether the NBA world has seen the last of the dynasty that has dominated the better part of the past decade. Combine that with the impending free agency of franchise legend Klay Thompson, the Warriors dynasty as NBA fans knew it could very well be in serious jeopardy.

Given that he's spent his entire career in Golden State, it's hard to envision Thompson playing in a different uniform. But he and the Warriors have been unable to come to terms on a contract extension, which now makes him an unrestricted free agent this summer.

On Friday, Thompson further fueled the rumors of his departure from The Bay Area after he apparently unfollowed the Warriors on Instagram. Furthermore, he also deleted Warriors-related posts on his profile, one being a photo with his fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry following their 2022 NBA championship win.

Of course, this move from Thompson sent social media, especially Warriors Twitter, ablaze and further sparked speculation that he might be done with the Warriors.

Draymond Green's Reaction to Thompson Unfollowing Warriors

Green: "I think it's comical"

Since the Warriors were eliminated, Draymond Green has been keeping himself busy this offseason talking about the playoffs on television and on his podcast. While talking about the aftermath of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, Green gave his honest reaction to Thompson's social media move earlier that day.

"I think that's comical. I know you all be wanting like somebody's feelings to be hurt or something. It ain't that. It ain't ever going to be that. That's hilarious." - Draymond Green

Green also admitted he wasn't even aware of what went down and instantly laughed as soon as he heard the news from his producer.

Klay Thompson is an Unrestricted Free Agent

Will he stay in Golden State?

Thompson reportedly turned down a contract extension from the Warriors prior to last season. They reportedly have yet to see eye to eye on a contract extension, and now he enters the 2024 summer without a new deal, which puts his legendary stint in Golden State very much in peril.

Thompson ended his 2023-24 campaign on a sour note when he went 0-of-10 during their Play-In loss to the Kings. The 34-year-old looked a step slow for the Warriors this season, but he still put up productive numbers in the grand scheme of things.

Klay Thompson Stats Category 2023-24 Season Career PPG 17.9 19.6 FG% 43.2% 45.3% 3P% 38.7% 41.3%

For many NBA players, Thompson's numbers this past season are still terrific. However, with the standard Thompson has set for himself, being a career 41.3 percent three-point shooter, many consider this past season to be a down year for Thompson, especially shooting-wise.

Despite that, Golden State has remained adamant that it still wants to keep the championship trio of Curry, Thompson, and Green intact. However, they will have plenty of competition for the veteran shooter's services. Several teams are reportedly still interested in signing Thompson this summer, despite coming off a down season.

It will be interesting to see how Thompson's free agency will unfold. Have we seen the last of the four-time NBA champion in The Bay Area?